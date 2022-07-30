NBA takes first step after opening investigation on Sixers for James Harden tampering

clutchpoints.com
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ
Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala’s potential retirement draws strong take from Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors have guaranteed money committed to 13 players for 2022-23 after officially signing veteran free agent JaMychal Green and second-round pick Ryan Rollins. They’ll enter training camp in late September with one open roster spot, either signing the winner of an open camp competition on the cheap or keeping it vacant all season for luxury-tax savings.
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell
Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s disrespectful’: Hawks star Dejounte Murray embarrasses defender with street ball move in CrawsOver
The Atlanta Hawks got a glimpse of their new backcourt duo ahead of the regular season. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young linked up on Sunday in the CrawsOver for the first time in their careers. The former Spurs guard joined the team after being traded there in the offseason. It’s quite the interesting pairing, two star point guards entering their prime teaming up on the same team.
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
RUMOR: Heat linked to seven-time All-Star
The Miami Heat lost a major piece in free agency when PJ Tucker decided to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. The 37-year-old is no star, but there’s no denying that he was integral to Miami’s success last season. At this point, the Heat are in the market for...
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Who They Would 'Start, Bench, And Cut' Between James Harden, Damian Lillard, And Kyrie Irving: "Start Harden Bench Kyrie Cut Dame Is The Only Answer"
If you ask an NBA fan to name the very best guards in the league, there'd be some constants on everyone's lips like the reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry. James Harden, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving would also have been constants, but there are some question marks regarding all of them at the moment.
‘One-dimensional’: Kevin Durant’s ex-teammate drops disrespectful Stephen Curry take that will piss off Warriors fans
Stephen Curry his risen atop the NBA hierarchy once again after a championship season in 2021-22 with the Golden State Warriors. That’s why the latest take from Kevin Durant’s ex-teammate Mike James is sure to ruffle some feathers. In a recent appearance on the Players Choice podcast, Mike...
RUMOR: Kevin Durant trade away from Nets won’t happen, claims NBA exec
It has been over a month now since reports emerged that Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Until today, however, no deal is imminent. The Nets are asking for the sun and moon in any Durant trade. Aside from a plethora of picks and pick swaps, they are also reportedly seeking a superstar-caliber player and a young rising star in exchange for KD. Their massive asking price is the reason why they haven’t made a deal yet, and according Steve Bulpett of Heavy, it’s also the reason why an NBA official believes Brooklyn won’t be moving Durant.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
Andre Iguodala digs up Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s 11-year-old tweet
Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green are without a doubt two of the most important players for the Golden State Warriors and the four titles they have won in the past eight years. These two have also grown to be great friends off the basketball court, which is why Iguodala decided to dig up an 11-year-old […] The post Andre Iguodala digs up Warriors teammate Draymond Green’s 11-year-old tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Sixers icon Allen Iverson’s epic reaction to Odell Beckham Jr.’s revelation about wearing the No. 3
During his day, there’s no doubt that Allen Iverson was one of the most influential figures in the entire NBA. His reach extended far beyond the four corners of the basketball court, with the Philadelphia 76ers icon making a tremendous impact on the culture of sports and beyond. As it turns out, one of the […] The post WATCH: Sixers icon Allen Iverson’s epic reaction to Odell Beckham Jr.’s revelation about wearing the No. 3 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Too tough’: LeBron James in awe of Sabrina Ionescu after 31-point game for Liberty vs. Sparks
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James couldn’t help but be in awe of New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who absolutely torched the Los Angeles Sparks during their WNBA showdown on Tuesday. The Sparks basically had no answer for Ionescu, as she had her way on the court through...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Believes the Phoenix Suns Should Sign Carmelo Anthony
The Phoenix Suns have most of their roster figured out after an offseason full of speculation surrounding Deandre Ayton and his future with the team. Thanks to Kevin Durant, the rumor mill in Phoenix continues to churn with no signs of slowing down. However, the Suns still have a few...
