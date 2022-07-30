SWFL Marco Patriots help with flooding devastation in Kentucky

www.winknews.com
Related
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL volunteers helping with disaster relief after devastating flooding in Kentucky
Volunteers from Southwest Florida are in Kentucky to help with disaster relief after devastating flooding. The Marco Patriots say they are ready to do whatever is needed to help the victims of this deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. That includes search and rescue, providing hot meals to survivors, and having supplies like diapers, clothing, and personal hygiene products ready to hand out.
WINKNEWS.com
Citrus greening impacting farms in Florida
An insect is devastating a historically fruitful industry in Florida. It’s called citrus greening. The insect stops the tree from getting water and nutrients from its root system which causes trees to produce smaller fruit. An Alva citrus farmer predicted his entire orange grove will be done in the...
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
WINKNEWS.com
Scattered storms to follow unseasonably hot afternoon Monday
An unseasonably hot forecast will unfold across Southwest Florida, as highs reach the upper 90s in many communities. Dew points in the upper 70s will make our afternoon “feels like” temperatures climb into the triple-digits. After a mostly sunny start to the day, cloud coverage will increase in the late afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Harry Chapin Food Bank to help SWFL food insecure students
A child’s chance for a promising future starts with getting enough to eat. As many as 12,000,000 children in the United States are food insecure which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. In Southwest Florida, the Harry Chapin Food Bank is working with...
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
WINKNEWS.com
Early voting locations and times for Southwest Florida
Early voting for the 2022 primaries in Florida will begin on Monday, August 8. Eligible voters who registered before July 25 can participate. If you plan on participating in early voting in Lee, Collier, Charlotte or Hendry counties, you can find where and when you can vote below. Lee County:
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in San Carlos Park barricade incident faces new animal cruelty charge
A San Carlos Park man arrested after barricading himself in his home in May now faces an additional charge. According to a new court filing, David Auger, 63, faces a charge of animal cruelty. The charge filed on July 29 comes nearly four months after the alleged animal cruelty incident...
Comments / 0