www.williamsonherald.com
Roger Savage
4d ago
Such a Beautiful story, God bless the one that helped and God bless the lady and her family, In Jesus name, Amen and Amen.
Reply
5
Related
clarksvillenow.com
ChemoGuardians says ‘no one fights alone’ when help is needed for cancer | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – For those who suffer from cancer, it can sometimes feel like they are battling the disease all by themselves, even when they have the support of family and friends. There is a group of caring people ready to step up to help, and the nonprofit organization is known as ChemoGuardians.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for August 2, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Nebula is a very happy girl! She always has a big smile on her face, and it rubs off on the people who spend time with her, too! Nebula is great with other dogs, and would do well in a home with other dogs. Nebula is about two years old and weighs about 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
Ribbon Cutting: Joe & Dough Cafe in Murfreesboro
Joe & Dough Cafe held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1220 East Northfield Blvd. Suite B&C in Murfreesboro. Need a cup of coffee? We’ve got the cream and sugar. Need an irresistibly fluffy, handcrafted doughnut? We’ve got options. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a place to relax, you’ve found the right place.
williamsonhomepage.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe coming to Brentwood in former Vittles spot
A new breakfast spot is coming to Brentwood to replace a former mainstay. Another Broken Egg Cafe, a breakfast-focused chain restaurant, will be opening at 4936 Thoroughbred Lane in Brentwood, with a "coming soon" notice posted on the cafe's website. It's the former home of Vittles, the longtime meat-and-three that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
wgnsradio.com
Clear the Shelters Event at PAWS in Rutherford County
MURFREESBORO, TN – Rutherford County PAWS has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2022 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation event Aug. 12th-14th and Aug.19th-21st.This is the eighth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations and animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and help raise funds to support animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. All available pets have waived adoption fees sponsored by Team George Weeks.
You can spend the night at the W Nashville and help a dog's adoption
One downtown hotel is partnering with the Nashville Human Association to help promote shelter pups during August.
williamsonherald.com
Parks in Brentwood adds to Realtor team
Parks in Brentwood has added Merideth Ford to the Parks Family of REALTORS®. Ford attended the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. When it comes to real estate, she specializes in knowing the ins and outs of Middle Tennessee, offering a high level of customer service and acting as an energetic guide through buying and selling processes.
williamsonherald.com
August Porch Talks event to feature discussion on Lee-Buckner School
The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host its August Porch Talks event on Aug. 5 at the American Legion Post 215. At Porch Talks, professionals and representatives of historic preservation and interpretation of African American history and culture are invited to discuss their knowledge, expertise and stories with the attendees. The Aug. 5 event will be held at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 215 at 510 11th Ave. N., three doors north of the McLemore House Museum.
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna
Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
Nashville Parent
BoroPride Returns to Cannonsburgh Village
BoroPride returns to Historic Cannonsburgh Village this year on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 3 – 10 p.m. The organization says the affair is a festival of equality and acceptance for Murfreesboro. The event features performers, activities and information booths for the whole family. Some of the key items...
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
WSMV
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
Organizer of World Sky Race eyes Nashville as a possible stop
A major event could bring dozens of airships to Tennessee in 2025. The World Sky Race is the brainchild of Don Hartsell commissioner of the World Air League, which he formed in 2006.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Tomorrow celebrates 22 years of preserving city’s character
Franklin Tomorrow began as a dream and a vision 23 years ago. By 1999, Franklin had already experienced 10 years of continuous growth. Longtime residents and natives were becoming concerned about their town and its character. “When we created [Franklin Tomorrow], we could see more growth coming,” said Julian Bibb...
Metro bill could ban most indoor smoking
A state law passed hands the power over to the counties to decide for themselves whether they will ban smoking in their venues.
animalpetitions.org
Don’t Make Humane Shelters for Animals Illegal
Goal: Don’t shut down animal shelters and force stray animals into the streets. A new bill is making its way through the Metro Nashville Council that puts the lives of thousands of dogs and cats in jeopardy. This bill, BL2022-1252, will make problematic revisions to terms like “animal shelter” and “dangerous dog” as they are currently defined by the law. Included in these changes, the Council plans to enact strict limits on the number of dogs and cats over the age of 4 months that may be kept on any property, even by responsible owners or animal rescuers. There are also potentially unintended consequences that may arise from updates outlined in BL2022-1252. For example, one section of the bill specifically states that Metro Animal Care and Control officers would be given the ability to dispatch an animal by shooting it. However, entrusting these individuals with a gun requires extensive resources, as officers will need to be trained, funded, and, by some means, controlled. Plus, many viable alternatives to shooting and killing an animal, such as humanely trapping or tranquilizing them, already exist.
Tennessee Tribune
Cheekwood Announces Black Arts Bash on Aug. 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From morning to night on Saturday, Aug. 20 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will celebrate Black culture at the annual Black Arts Bash. The event showcases music, visual art, dance, spoken word and more. Families will enjoy storytime and hands-on activities for children as well as a collaborative art project and tasty fare from local Black chefs.
Photo of the Week: Aug 1, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Comments / 2