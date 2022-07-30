Goal: Don’t shut down animal shelters and force stray animals into the streets. A new bill is making its way through the Metro Nashville Council that puts the lives of thousands of dogs and cats in jeopardy. This bill, BL2022-1252, will make problematic revisions to terms like “animal shelter” and “dangerous dog” as they are currently defined by the law. Included in these changes, the Council plans to enact strict limits on the number of dogs and cats over the age of 4 months that may be kept on any property, even by responsible owners or animal rescuers. There are also potentially unintended consequences that may arise from updates outlined in BL2022-1252. For example, one section of the bill specifically states that Metro Animal Care and Control officers would be given the ability to dispatch an animal by shooting it. However, entrusting these individuals with a gun requires extensive resources, as officers will need to be trained, funded, and, by some means, controlled. Plus, many viable alternatives to shooting and killing an animal, such as humanely trapping or tranquilizing them, already exist.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO