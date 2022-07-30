Russell Wilson had emotional message for Chris Carson

www.12up.com
Mural of Ciara and Russell Wilson inside their Lone Tree store.The House of LR&C. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Ciara and Russell Wilson are putting down roots in Colorado. In addition to buying a $25 million Cherry Hills Village mansion, the new Broncos quarterback and singer opened a branch of their store, The House of LR&C in Lone Tree at Park Meadows Mall.
A bright and bold boutique backed by hit R&B singer Ciara and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now open on the first floor of Lone Tree's Park Meadows mall.The House of LR&C offers sustainably-sourced products from the couple's clothing lines, including Good Man Brand, LITA by Ciara, Human Nation and Wilson's children’s line 3BRAND. The store — its fourth brick-and-mortar location — is headed by Christine Day, former CEO of Lululemon. What they're saying: "We didn't want to just build this fashion house just to make really good clothes," Wilson said at the grand opening Monday night. "What we really wanted to do is have an impact." He added that 3% of profits go to a charity for children. "This is an ... exciting chapter in our lives and our journey, and it just couldn't be any more amazing and sweeter to have all of you guys here with us on this great journey," Ciara said, after cheering, "Heeey, go Broncos, that's right."
Christmas is still about five months away, but Bobby Wagner is already thinking about what he might get Russell Wilson. At the top of his list of ideas is a sack. The Rams are hosting Wilson and the Broncos at their place for Christmas this year, a marquee matchup between two Super Bowl contenders. It’ll be the first time Wagner and Wilson square off as opponents after spending 10 years together with the Seahawks, but Wagner isn’t going to hold back. He wants to hit Wilson, and more specifically, sack him.
The Seattle Seahawks have been busy signing contracts recently – especially the one-day kind. Both K.J. Wright and J.R. Sweezy retired this week with the Seattle Seahawks, returning home after playing for other teams. Right before these ceremonial contracts, we saw RB Chris Carson get released in result of retiring with a lingering neck injury.
Seattle Seahawks: The quest for a better pass rush
The Seattle Seahawks made big changes to the defense this offseason. They brought in new players and coaches to improve an underperforming pass rush. In 2021 the Seattle Seahawks‘ pass rush was anemic at best. They ranked 26th of 32 teams with a 22.1% pressure rate and 22nd in sacks with a paltry 34. The team responded by replacing many of those who were part of the poorly performing unit.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Monday. The Seahawks issued a statement about an hour before their fifth training camp practice started. The team said Carroll — who is fully vaccinated — tested positive on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms and is remaining at home. Carroll intends on participating in team meetings virtually until he is cleared to rejoin the team. Carroll is the oldest coach in the league and will turn 71 in mid-September. He was a major proponent of COVID-19 vaccinations and took pride in the Seahawks making it through the 2020 season without a player testing positive during the season. The team did not say who would run practices while Carroll is away. The Seahawks are scheduled to hold a mock game at Lumen Field on Saturday and that would be the earliest Carroll could rejoin the team.
