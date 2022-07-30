Ocean City Police Utilize Network of Cameras

LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a criminal investigation after the body of a man was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a someone lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown man deceased at this location. The victim has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

LINCOLN, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO