Ocean City Police Utilize Network of Cameras

WBOC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wboc.com

WMDT.com

BREAKING NEWS | Car crashes into shop in downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Emergency officials in Downtown Seaford are currently on the scene of a shocking crash after a car appeared to have plowed into a local store. The crash occurred late Monday evening sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. in the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in downtown Seaford where a car appeared to have driven straight into the Sewing Center establishment, located at 1022 West Stein Highway.
SEAFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Milford Man Charged with Weapons & Traffic Violations after Dewey Beach Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by Dewey Beach Police early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Milford man. Police contacted the driver, 24 year old Dontwain Cornish, on Coastal Highway in the area of King Charles Avenue, and saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle. Cornish also admitted to having a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Police recovered a fully loaded SAR 9mm handgun and another fully loaded magazine.
MILFORD, DE
WTOP

Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road

LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
LINCOLN, DE
WGMD Radio

Preventing Scooter Crashes on Coastal Highway Shoulder

Last Sunday’s motor scooter (moped) crash on the shoulder of Coastal Highway at Church Street outside of Rehoboth was indeed similar to the previous ones. Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says the 18-year-old male rider was headed north along the shoulder approaching Church Street as this Mitsubishi Eclipse was turning across from the southbound side of the highway, he said.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
LINCOLN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man found dead along Sussex County road

Delaware State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road near Lincoln. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road around 1:30 Sunday morning. The manner of death was not immediately revealed. Investigators are also working to identify...
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Milton Man Pleads Guilty for Trespassing in Capitol Riot

WILMINGTON, Del.-Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton plead guilty Tuesday for charges relating to the January 6th Capitol Riot. Schaefer was arrested in January on four charges including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. An affidavit signed by a Baltimore-based FBI agent states that anonymous tipsters...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is conducting a criminal investigation after the body of a man was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a someone lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown man deceased at this location. The victim has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
LINCOLN, DE
WMDT.com

Caroline Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help after fishing line tangles up, damages cruiser

CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. – The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an incident involving fishing line. A Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to the Hunting Creek Bridge for a traffic complaint involving juveniles disrupting traffic flow across the bridge. When the deputy arrived, he was not able to find any juveniles in the area. However, as he drove across the bridge, his vehicle was ensnared in heavy duty fishing line strung across the bridge, according to law enforcement.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
capemayvibe.com

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…

Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Four Month Drug Investigation In Milford Leads To Three Arrests, Two Released

The Milford Police Department (MPD) has ended a four-month a four-month-long investigation into illegal drug sales with three arrests, according to Public Information Officer, Sgt. Robert Masten. Masten said MPD’s Drug Unit and Special Operations Group executed a search warrant in an apartment in the 100 block of Bright Way...

