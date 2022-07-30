Ocean City Police Utilize Network of Cameras

www.wboc.com
Police investigating weekend assault on Ocean City Boardwalk
Ocean City police posted photos of a person of interest sought in connection to an assault on the Boardwalk this weekend.
Illegal fireworks cause $10,000 in damage in Eastern Shore community
Multiple homes were damaged by illegal fireworks Monday night in Cambridge, Dorchester County, reports the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
WMDT.com
BREAKING NEWS | Car crashes into shop in downtown Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – Emergency officials in Downtown Seaford are currently on the scene of a shocking crash after a car appeared to have plowed into a local store. The crash occurred late Monday evening sometime between 8 and 9 p.m. in the Nylon Capital Shopping Center in downtown Seaford where a car appeared to have driven straight into the Sewing Center establishment, located at 1022 West Stein Highway.
Suspected Dealer Busted With Drugs During Search, Seizure Inside Maryland School Zone: Sheriff
A suspected drug dealer in Maryland is facing multiple charges after being busted by police investigators with cocaine, ecstasy, and other drugs while operating within an area school zone, authorities announced. Salisbury resident Davonte Mitchell, 27, was arrested by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Charged with Weapons & Traffic Violations after Dewey Beach Traffic Stop
A traffic stop by Dewey Beach Police early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Milford man. Police contacted the driver, 24 year old Dontwain Cornish, on Coastal Highway in the area of King Charles Avenue, and saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle. Cornish also admitted to having a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Police recovered a fully loaded SAR 9mm handgun and another fully loaded magazine.
WTOP
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
fox29.com
WBOC
Groundbreaking Wednesday for New Wicomico County Public Safety Building
SALISBURY, Md. - Sheriff Mike Lewis and other officials on Wednesday will be placing the first shovels in the ground at the construction site of the new Wicomico County Public Safety building. The groundbreaking will be held at 10:30 a.m. at 1661 Westwood Drive in Salisbury. Lewis said the event...
WGMD Radio
Preventing Scooter Crashes on Coastal Highway Shoulder
Last Sunday’s motor scooter (moped) crash on the shoulder of Coastal Highway at Church Street outside of Rehoboth was indeed similar to the previous ones. Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says the 18-year-old male rider was headed north along the shoulder approaching Church Street as this Mitsubishi Eclipse was turning across from the southbound side of the highway, he said.
dsp.delaware.gov
WDEL 1150AM
WBOC
Milton Man Pleads Guilty for Trespassing in Capitol Riot
WILMINGTON, Del.-Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton plead guilty Tuesday for charges relating to the January 6th Capitol Riot. Schaefer was arrested in January on four charges including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. An affidavit signed by a Baltimore-based FBI agent states that anonymous tipsters...
Wbaltv.com
Fisherman who caught shark in fishing line in Ocean City works to set it free
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: the Howland family) — It's not every day one sees a shark on the beach at Ocean City. Watch the video above to see how a group of fishermen helped free a shark caught in their line.
WBOC
One Dead in Fatal Crash in Milton
MILTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision...
WMDT.com
Caroline Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help after fishing line tangles up, damages cruiser
CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. – The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an incident involving fishing line. A Caroline County Sheriff’s deputy was responding to the Hunting Creek Bridge for a traffic complaint involving juveniles disrupting traffic flow across the bridge. When the deputy arrived, he was not able to find any juveniles in the area. However, as he drove across the bridge, his vehicle was ensnared in heavy duty fishing line strung across the bridge, according to law enforcement.
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
firststateupdate.com
Four Month Drug Investigation In Milford Leads To Three Arrests, Two Released
The Milford Police Department (MPD) has ended a four-month a four-month-long investigation into illegal drug sales with three arrests, according to Public Information Officer, Sgt. Robert Masten. Masten said MPD’s Drug Unit and Special Operations Group executed a search warrant in an apartment in the 100 block of Bright Way...
27-Year-Old Milford Man Killed in Fiery Rollover Crash
MILLSBORO, DE – A 27-year-old man from Milford was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle...
