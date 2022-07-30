Tax increase impact on the Dougherty Co. community

www.walb.com
Dougherty Co. property taxes could go up
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you rent or own property in Dougherty County, your monthly bills could go up considerably next year. Dougherty County Commissioners have tentatively adopted a 23% increase over the rollback millage rate. The main reason was because of inflation, but also to pay county employees more.
Dougherty Co. commissioners to hold public hearings for property tax increase
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners announced their intentions to increase the property taxes. For the Countywide District, property taxes will be levied by 22.87 percent over the milage rate. It will rise this year by .23% over the rollback millage rate for the...
Albany, Dougherty County at impasse over distribution of $100 million in sales tax revenue
ALBANY — Is they is, or is they ain’t? When it comes to the dispute between Albany and Dougherty County on the question of sales tax dollars, the two sides seem to have come to an impasse, although both say they’re looking to compromise. Both the city...
Albany’s ‘Meet the City’ event scheduled for Saturday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Orson Burton, the coordinator for the City of Albany Community and Economic Development, joined WALB’s Jim Wallace Monday. You have a big event coming up Saturday that everybody in Albany needs to think about attending. “Yes sir, we have the first ever “Meet The City”...
Dougherty, Worth libraries holding special back-to-school events
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Libraries in both Worth and Dougherty counties are doing their part to help children prepare to go back to school. In honor of the library’s 100th anniversary on Aug. 19, the Margaret Jones Library in Sylvester is doing something very special. Leigh Whiley is the...
Terrell Co. youth center gets thousands in funding
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Positive Directions Youth Center recently received the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant. This will help them going into the school year. The grant amount is $315,000. Program Director Dorothy Tomlin said it’s a continuation award. “Initially, we were awarded five years, so this is...
After two-year, COVID-forced absence, Southwest Georgia Fair to return
ALBANY — With taxes going up, local governmental bodies at odds, new strains of COVID to consider and the prices of everything out of control, Albany — like the rest of the world — could use some good news. Enter the Exchange Club of Albany.
Colquitt Co. elementary schools to provide telehealth services
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District is partnering with Colquitt Regional Medical Center to expand telehealth services. This partnership will save parents time and money. If your child is feeling sick, the school nurse can schedule a telehealth visit with a local physician. Just a phone call...
Albany youth sports program raising money for equipment
Terrell Co. Schools heads back to the classroom
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell County Schools made its way back to the classrooms on Tuesday for what the school district’s top educator is hoping will be a safe, productive school year. Students gathered early Tuesday morning after a long summer break with positive attitudes. This is something that...
Albany Tech to offer ‘weekend college’ classes in the fall
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time this fall, Albany Technical College is offering weekend classes for people who are too busy to take them during the week. The technical college wants to give students with families and full-time jobs access to the classes they need to finish. When...
New Downtown Tifton mural in the works
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -If you’ve headed downtown Tifton recently you’ve probably already seen a new addition to the Friendly City. It’s located right on the side of 5th Street Interiors. This year marked Tifton’s 150th anniversary. City leaders tell me they felt this was the perfect time...
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights
‘The roads are in bad condition’: Albany resident fighting for better road conditions
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany man is determined to make the streets in his own neighborhood safer. Philippine Edwards said he feels as though the city has done nothing to combat his complaints. Edwards said he’s lived on Brierwood Drive for three years now. He said he started noticing...
3 new restaurants coming to Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Some say we’re close to a recession, but if you’ve gone out to eat recently, you know many restaurants are still packing in customers and more are about to open up. Three new restaurants are headed to Moultrie. The three restaurants will be serving...
southgatv.com
Coroner Fowler identifies deceased disabled woman
ALBANY, GA– Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler is terming Friday’s discovery of a deceased disabled woman as a heat related fatality along with other underlying health conditions. 58 year-old Linda Parker was found dead less that 24 hours after moving into her new apartment located on the 1100...
Bainbridge store offering reward after employee assaulted
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge store is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man that assaulted an employee late Tuesday morning. The V8P Shop Owner Brandon Draper said around 11 a.m., the shop was about to open when a man in a truck was parked outside. The employee was arriving to open when the man started to pull away. The store owner said the employee honked with one tap to let the man know she had arrived. The man reportedly got out of his truck and approached her car. She rolled down the window to let him know she was opening and he then attacked her, according to the owner.
Albany takes part in $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mega Millions lottery is well over a billion dollars. On Friday, WALB’s Gabrielle Taite visited several gas stations, and many of them had a decent amount of customers waiting to buy their lottery tickets!. Angela Milledge works at the Shell gas station on Highway...
savannah.com
Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District
The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
wfxl.com
Authorities searching for stolen ATM
According to the Albany Police Department, during the early morning hours on July 31, suspects stole an ATM from the 700 Block of S Slappey Boulevard. At the scene, officers made contact with the victim who stated that his orange ATM was taken from the location. The victim says he...
