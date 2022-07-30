ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

SU’s Tucker part of another preseason award watch list

 4 days ago
Romesentinel.com

Syracuse LB Jones on Bednarik Award Watch List

Syracuse University football player Mikel Jones earned another preseason award watch list nod Monday. It is the last of of major award announcements before training camps begin for college football teams ahead of the 2022 seasons. Jones, a senior Orange linebacker, made the list for the Bednarik Award, which is...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Mike Williams, Elijah Moore

It’s the start of August, and we’ve got plenty of Syracuse news from the recruiting world. Starting with basketball, Syracuse extended an offer to 2023 point guard Mike Williams from Calvert (MD) Hall College. The four-star point guard is ranked 134th in his class, and holds offers from Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Houston, Illinois and DePaul, among others.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Opportunity to seal deal with 4-star big man on visit

Syracuse basketball 2023 high-priority target Joseph Estrella just finished up an official visit to Iowa, and according to several media reports, that trip went quite well. Iowa coaches have been prioritizing the talented four-star big man for a while now, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Estrella’s two ultimate finalists ended up being the Hawkeyes and the ‘Cuse, which in August of 2021 was the first school to offer the fast-rising 6-foot-11 power forward/center.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Single-game home tickets on sale for Colgate football

Single-game tickets for the Colgate University football team’s 2022 season are available for purchase. The Raiders have four scheduled games this fall at Crown Field at Andy Kerr Stadium in Hamilton. Colgate is scheduled to host Holy Cross (Sept. 24), Cornell (Oct. 1), Georgetown (Oct. 22) and Lafayette (Nov. 5).
HAMILTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica Blue Sox’s PGCBL season ends in playoffs

BATAVIA — The Utica Blue Sox fell short in the first meeting of the season against the Batavia Muckdogs. Despite the Blue Sox and Muckdogs playing in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League’s (Western Division, the teams didn’t meet until the postseason Monday. Batavia claimed the first...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Kevin James spotted at Pastabilities: Is he filming a movie in Syracuse?

“King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” star Kevin James has been spotted out and about in Syracuse. Is he filming a movie in town?. The actor and comedian posed for a photo with staff at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday. The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York.
Syracuse.com

Does Syracuse or Utica have better pizza? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 1)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 88; Low: 71. Sunny and very warm. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL RETURNS: Scenes of war are projected behind Anastasiia Marah as she sings during the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival on Friday at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. It was the two-day festival’s 80th year, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

To the point: Last licks from readers on $85M aquarium (Your Letters)

Editor’s note: The following letters were edited for brevity. Deal-making or bribery? It is appalling that Legislator Charles Garland has promised his vote to Ryan McMahon in return for funds for his district — funds that should be used right now for his district. (“Ryan McMahon and Charles Garland celebrate ‘making sausage’ to get an aquarium,” July 29, 2022) Is bribery the only way to have partisan compromise? What about the will of the people, those who all of you are, in theory, representing? That money surplus should be used for them, not for the whim of the county executive. This proposal should be on the November ballot. Let the people decide, not a handful of individuals who are supposed to represent us. — Marylea S. Lombard, Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Class of 1978 VVS graduate becomes interim dean at veterinary school

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School Class of 1978 graduate Dirk Vanderwall has become the interim dean of the new Utah State University College of Veterinary Medicine — a feat the Sherrill native said was strongly influenced by his home roots. Vanderwall’s path was laid out first by his family, who emigrated to Vernon in 1948 and settled on a small dairy farm on Route 5. Tending to his grandfather’s farm as a child for “many, many hours” had a “profound influence” on Vanderwall. His grandfather passed away when he was a young boy, and the farmstead was subsequently no more.
VERNON, NY
syracuse.com

Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes

Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Four shot in Syracuse within four hours Monday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three teenagers and one woman were sent to Upstate Hospital after getting shot in the leg Monday night, Syracuse Police say. The shootings took place less than four hours apart and less than one mile away from each other. At 9:02 p.m., Syracuse Police say...
Romesentinel.com

Jane B. Gualtieri

Jane B. Gualtieri, 65, of Camden, NY, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family at her side on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a courageous three-and-a-half year battle with cancer. She was born July 27, 1957, in Rome, NY, a daughter of Eugene and Betty Peek Sauer,...
CAMDEN, NY
localsyr.com

Amtrak train tracks closed in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV/AP) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks. The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated...
Romesentinel.com

Thomas ‘Pat’ Dunn

Thomas “Pat” Dunn, 85, of Greece, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1936, in Rome, N.Y., son of Thomas Patrick Dunn and Gretta Lutz Dunn. Pat was a graduate of Rome Free Academy, class of 1954. In high school he belonged to the Civil Air Patrol. After high school he joined the United States Air Force. He proudly spent three years in the Air Force Security Service in Landsberg, Germany. He returned to Rome for a few years, going to school, and working, as a bartender at Coalyard Charlies Restaurant and Revere Copper and Brass. In the seventies, he joined Kodak Corporation as a film inspector.
ROME, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Landmark-Curley’s Restaurant-To Reopen

An Auburn landmark will be reopened in the next few months. The Auburn Citizen reports Curley’s Restaurant was sold last week to Joe Smith of Throop. Smith and his wife plan to renovate the building near the Auburn prison and reopen the restaurant. Smith is the owner of Lakeside...
AUBURN, NY

