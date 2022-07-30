Raiders senior V.P. and general counsel Kevin Manara leaves the team after 10 months

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Hall of Fame WR claims Odell Beckham Jr. will leave Rams to sign with 1 team
Move over Adam Schefter because one Hall of Famer may be entering the news-breaking business. Retired Buffalo Bills legend Andre Reed shared a picture of himself posing with free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Instagram over the weekend. In his caption, Reed wrote that Beckham would be heading to Buffalo.
Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever
The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
Former NFL Star Eli Manning Lands Interesting New Job
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has landed an interesting new job in retirement. Manning, who won two Super Bowls during his playing days in New York, has bought into an ownership group. The former NFL great has bought into the ownership group for Gotham FC of the NWSL.
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp
The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams in the offseason, but they already have a new darling at wide receiver. 2022 fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has earned rave reviews from observers at their training camp. This early into camp, Doubs has seemingly solidified his spot on the team’s pecking order. On Saturday, Packers star QB […] The post Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
Warren Moon Calls Kyler's Contract Clause 'Embarrassing,' 'Slap In Face' To Black QBs
Warren Moon was appalled by the homework clause the Cardinals put into Kyler Murray's contract this month ... calling it not only "embarrassing," but a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks." The Hall of Famer didn't mince words when breaking down his thoughts on the infamous addendum to...
Cowboys Reportedly Interested In Former 1st Round Pick
The Dallas Cowboys could reportedly be adding a notable name to their roster ahead of the preseason. According to reports, the Cowboys are interested in a former NFL Draft first round pick. Takk McKinley, a veteran defensive lineman and former first round pick, recently visited with Dallas. Cowboys defensive coordinator...
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
Terrelle Pryor Suspension Trending: NFL World Reacts
With the suspension ruling in for Deshaun Watson, NFL fans and reporters are bringing up past punishment decisions from the league. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension, which is seen as pretty light by most. Former Ohio State...
Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
Browns GM Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear
The Cleveland Browns will draw criticism for acquiring Deshaun Watson amid numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct before awarding him a record-breaking contract that defers payment to limit financial punishment for a potential suspension this season. Despite these allegations, Browns general manager Andrew Berry praised his new quarterback's character.
