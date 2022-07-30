ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Beekeepers transforming Eminem's childhood home site into pollinator garden

By Darren Cunningham
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSqeM_0gyIJy3C00

There’s already some buzz concerning a piece of land on Dresden Street near State Fair Avenue in Detroit. But in a matter of months, that excitement will turn into an actual buzz heard loud and clear.

“We’re excited to see us plant over 300 or so or more perennial native flowers here where bees can come visit, but also people," Nicole Lindsey told 7 Action News.

Lindsey and her fiance, Timothy Paule Jackson, are beekeepers, co-founders and co-executive directors of Detroit Hives.

“For those who don’t know, a pollinator is anything that can help transport seeds from one thing to the next. Pollination can be done by wind, water, bees, ants, butterflies, bats etcetera," Jackson explained.

Pollination is the process of moving pollen from one part of the flower to another, which helps a flower or plant produce seeds. But this won’t be happening on just any piece of land. It’s the site of Detroit icon and rapper Eminem’s childhood home.

The property was torn down in November 2013 after fire damage. The tree standing out front is covered with fans signatures, which will remain.

"We know this area was left vacant, and we want to find a way to reactivate vacant spaces. So, it’s part of our mission here at Detroit Hives is to improve undeserved communities that benefit both people and pollinators,” Jackson said.

Lindsey explained, “The feedback we get from the community is a very positive one. They love to see these spaces become activated where we’re cleaning out these spaces, but we’re also providing education."

They say part of their mission is educating inner city youth on pollinator conservation and the importance of habitat. The pair say they have 23 other bee-related sites in the city and have hosted countless field trips.

Just up the street is where the State Fair and Hoover Pollinator Parkway is planned. They say the Dresden project is in the early stages. They're clearing the site of certain trees and debris before doing a garden design layout and planting flowers.

“So, it’ll be great for all generations to come and actually spend time with their family and learn more about our native pollinators," Lindsey said.

Jackson and Lindsey say they plan to plant their first flowers by fall. They also say they founded National Urban Beekeeping Day and that it's recognized by the state of Michigan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chevydetroit.com

Follow these historic Detroit homes for your renovation fix

If you watch home-and-garden television or just adore a transformation of any kind, witnessing a house undergo a massive renovation is A+ social media content. Thankfully, Metro Detroit has an array of historic homes going through reno that you can watch rise from the ashes like a phoenix. Because these...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Pets & Animals
visitdetroit.com

Top 12 Halal Spots to Visit in Metro Detroit

Are you looking for the best halal-friendly spots in the Metro Detroit area? Look no further, because I am about to give you my top favorite restaurants and dishes you HAVE to try!. My name is Hanan, from @detroithalaleats, and I’m here to tell you what you need to try...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Push to rehab Detroit's historic Blue Bird Inn seeks to revive sweet sounds

Detroit — On many nights in the mid-20th century, a modest single-story brick building in west Detroit blazed with life. What started as a small bar and restaurant on Tireman transformed into one of the city’s most prominent jazz clubs, luring diverse crowds with top-tier musicians who would become international legends: Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit

When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
wcsx.com

Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day

My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings

Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beekeepers#Pollinator Garden#Pollinators#7 Action News#Detroit Hives
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s

DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit church looks back at 100 years

Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the Wayne County Fair

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's fair time!. The Wayne County Fair runs from now through Aug. 6 at the fairgrounds in Belleville. Entry is free, but parking is $5. Some activities cost extra. For example, wristbands are needed for the carnival rides, and the off-road derby is $10. Fair...
BELLEVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas

The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan

Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Riding his bike to downtown Detroit office opened his eyes to jarring sights

The famous “Find it Fast Yellow Pages” sign no longer sits atop the stately building at 882 Oakman Boulevard in the Pilgrim Village neighborhood on Detroit's west side. But just as that iconic sign was an enduring symbol of the former Michigan Bell’s telephone service, the location remains synonymous with service today thanks to the Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO), which is headquartered in what is now called the NSO-Bell Building.
DETROIT, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this August

August 6-14 Sunflower Days, Wolcott Mill Metropark Farm Center. Take a wagon ride to a field full of sunflowers where you’ll learn all about the different colors and varieties and then find your own special sunflower to cut and take home. Photo props and stations will be scattered throughout the fields for capturing the special day. Tickets are $10 per person, and children under 2 are free. This program runs at multiple times on Saturdays and Sundays, and you must pre-register at least the day before here.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy