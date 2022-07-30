Two people and a dog rescued from swift water

Northwest Fire and The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responded to a rapid water rescue near Prince.

Two people and a dog were rescued by TFD near Prince and I-10 on Friday afternoon.

Crews advise the public to stay safe and proceed with caution as water rises in washes and roadways during monsoon season.

