Tucson, AZ

Two people and a dog rescued from swift water

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Northwest Fire and The Tucson Fire Department (TFD) responded to a rapid water rescue near Prince.

Two people and a dog were rescued by TFD near Prince and I-10 on Friday afternoon.

Crews advise the public to stay safe and proceed with caution as water rises in washes and roadways during monsoon season.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

