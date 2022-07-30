ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, GA

GBI releases bodycam video of arrest of woman who fell from moving patrol car and later died

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co

Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
41nbc.com

Emery Hwy Quick Serve robbed

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man they say robbed the Quick Serve, located at 584 Emery Highway around 6:30 this morning. According to a press release, a male individual had been playing the store’s gaming machine. He complained to the clerk...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hancock County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Sparta, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Hancock County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Crump
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
WJBF

Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgxa.tv

Man convicted of murder for 2018 West Macon shooting

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon man has been convicted of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting that happened on Hillcrest Avenue back in May of 2018. : Man indicted for May 2018 north Macon murder. Sellers Bell,...
MACON, GA
accesswdun.com

Barrow County man found dead in home; son arrested

A Barrow County man was found dead in a home on Sandy court in Bethlehem with multiple gunshot wounds late Thursday night. 61-year-old Alan Matthew Blashaw of Bethlehem was found in a bedroom by Barrow County deputies according to a press release from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. Upon further...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Bodycam#Mental Health#The Patrol#Violent Crime
fox5atlanta.com

Best friend helps woman delivery baby on side of Georgia road

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Talk about a vacation to remember. A pregnant North Carolina woman visiting friends in Georgia over the weekend got quite a surprise when her water broke while on the road. Abby Wiseman was 24 weeks pregnant and had clearance from her doctor to travel down to...
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Body found in vehicle off Tom Hill Sr. Blvd identified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports that body has been found in a vehicle on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. Jones headed to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
WJBF

Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson

This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...

Comments / 0

Community Policy