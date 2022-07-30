Placentia Punishers roll to decisive victory in opener of Bronco League Series in Texas

localocnews.com
Placentia Punishers capture must-win, earn berth in Bronco League Series title game
Placentia Punishers 12-and-under Bronco baseball all-stars captured a 15-0 victory over Tijuana, Mexico Monday morning to earn a trip to the championship game of the Bronco League Series in Loredo, Texas. Coach Brandon Smith’s all-stars will face the Kaohsiung City, Taiwan All-Stars Monday night, Aug. 1 at 5:30 Pacific time...
Strong pitching, clutch hitting lift Placentia Punishers to second win at Bronco Series
Placentia Punishers coaches talk to their players after Saturday’s victory. (Photo courtesy Placentia Pony Baseball). Four pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout to help the Placentia Punishers 12-and-under baseball all-stars defeat Tijuana, Mexico 6-0 Saturday night in the second round of the Bronco League Series in Loredo, Texas. Placentia,...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 1, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 1, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. Highs temperatures...
Garage burns at empty house in Stanton
According to the Orange County Fire Authority, its firefighters quickly put down a fire in a garage at an empty house in the 10,000 block of Endry in Stanton. They were helped by firefighters from the City of Anaheim. The fire started early on the morning of Sunday, July 31.
Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay Hosts Program on Wolves and Coyotes Aug. 6
Wolves and coyotes are prevalent in California, and humans coexist with these wild animals. Learn differences and similarities between wolf and coyote biology, behavior, family pack, historical and current ranges, ecosystem roles, hiking in wolf country, and the latest updates on wolves in California when Wolf Haven International brings its Wolves and Coyotes Education Program to the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament raises over $270,000 for Navy SEAL Foundation
In an effort to recognize the sacrifices of military members and offer support for their families, Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contractor, brought construction companies together with its 7th Annual Golf Tournament. This year’s fundraiser at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point raised $274,995 for the nonprofit Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF).
Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye to headline CalPERS Women’s Conference
CalPERS will host the second annual Pathways for Women Conference on August 23 in Anaheim, California. The conference is held in honor of Women’s Equality Day. Intended to inspire and inform women who seek to advance their careers, the event features leaders in business, healthcare, and government. In addition to four panels and a keynote discussion featuring Chief Justice of California Tani Cantil-Sakauye, registered guests may attend a networking reception the evening prior to the conference.
Cypress Police K-9 Kubo healing rapidly
Kubo is recovering quickly and wants to thank everyone for the love (and treats!) they sent to him. He and Officer Marshall can’t wait to get back to work protecting our community. Interestingly, Kubo recently decided he wants to work during his off-duty hours as an actor. He thinks...
Goodlife Clothing Opens in Lido Marina Village
Goodlife Clothing, maker of elevated essentials for men and women, has opened the doors of its new retail store in Lido Marina Village at 3424 Via Oporto, Suite 102. Boasting a modern, clean, and inviting design, the 750-square-foot space features Goodlife’s full assortment, alongside a collection of limited-edition tees, sweatshirts, and exclusive collaborations.
Save the Date: Los Alamitos Chamber to host Annual Heroes Appreciation Luncheon on September 22, 2022
The Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce proudly announced that it will hold its 2022 Heroes Appreciation Luncheon this year on September 22. The special event recognizes members of military, first responders, and medical workers for their bravery and courage under difficult and extraordinary circumstances – something that has been especially significant over the past couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic. The honorees are selected by their chiefs, generals, commanders, and the CEO of Los Alamitos Medical center to receive an award presented by the Chamber of Commerce.
Taste 100 Point Wines for Charity at Big Canyon Country Club
One of the best wine tasting events of the year is the annual Keep The Promise Wine Tasting Benefit, hosted by The Wooden Floor, a creative youth development nonprofit organization based in Santa Ana. At this event, guests taste some of the world’s top wines while supporting young people aspiring...
Cypress police blotter, July 25 to July 31, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. July 25, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
Orange County Museum of Art holding Job Fair on August 6, 2022
The Orange County Museum of Art is holding a Job Fair on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. OCMA is hiring! Join our creative community as we head to our new 53,000 square foot home at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA.
Symphony in the Cities
PACIFIC SYMPHONY OFFERS GREAT MUSIC IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS FOR FREE. WITH “SYMPHONY IN THE CITIES” IN ORANGE, MISSION VIEJO, AND IRVINE. Each summer, a grateful Pacific Symphony says thank you to its community by throwing a big (free!) musical party with some of its Orange County neighbors. For this year’s “Symphony in the Cities,” the orchestra makes appearances in the cities of Orange, Mission Viejo, and Irvine, where Music Director Carl St.Clair has designed an evening of people-pleasing favorites: a delightful mix of classical and popular music and patriotic tunes. From classical masterpieces by Tchaikovsky and Rossini and rousing tunes by John Philip Sousa to songs from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” plus, activities for children and families—it’s a perfect way to spend a balmy summer evening. Families are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs and arrive early for the Symphony’s Musical Playground and city festivities, prior to kicking back for a little music under the magnificent OC sky. For more information, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org/SITC.
OCTA issues emergency closure for northbound I-405 to repair falsework
Crews have closed northbound (NB) I-405 in Fountain Valley to repair falsework for the Brookhurst Street bridge. The closure is anticipated to be in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. DETOUR: Exit NB I-405 at Brookhurst → Warner Avenue → NB I-405 on-ramp from Warner. For more...
Festival of Arts Invites guests to celebrate 90 years of art
The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is going big this year in honor of its 90th anniversary! Recognized as one of the earliest art shows of its kind on the west coast, the Festival of Arts has long been a place for locals and visitors to come together in celebration of the arts. To commemorate the landmark year, the Festival of Arts debuts several new events, activities, and exhibits to showcase the organization’s history and appreciation for its community of supporters.
