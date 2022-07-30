North Austin rollover sent one person to the hospital

cbsaustin.com
Related
2 taken to hospital after Loop 360 crash involving cement truck, vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers traveling on Texas Loop 360 may be met with some delays Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving a cement truck and another vehicle. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at around 12:40 p.m. that the crash happened on 360 and Spicewood Springs Road. Two adult patients were taken to local hospitals with potentially serious injuries.
2 taken to hospital after crash involving concrete truck in northwest Austin
Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Tuesday in northwest Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS' Twitter.
Police identify man killed in crash with 18-wheeler on I-35 in late July
A man who died in a crash with an 18-wheeler in north Austin in late July was identified by the Austin Police Department on Monday.
Austin police searching for man suspected of killing roommate
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and the Austin Police Department is looking for the man believed to be responsible. Police were called out to Bradford Drive in North Austin at around 11 p.m. Monday for a shooting/stabbing call. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene as soon as EMS medics and officers arrived.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into wall outside Austin-area restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver is in custody after slamming into a brick wall outside an Austin-area restaurant. Police said the driver was going down Manor Road around midnight. They lost control of their car, then slammed hard into a wall near El Chile. The driver was arrested for...
fourpointsnews.com
Rescuers find body of missing swimmer but cannot resuscitate ￼
An adult died in Lake Travis after bystanders shared they were unable to locate a swimmer who went under water and did not resurface, according to a tweet by ATCEMS. First responders were called to a water rescue at 6200 Bob Wentz Park Rd. just before 2 p.m. on July 20.
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in North Austin left one person in critical condition overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded around 1:33 a.m. at 13000 N I-35 Service Road Northbound - across the street from Canyon Ridge. ATCEMS says one person was transported to...
CBS Austin
Austin Police searching for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian couple downtown
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a hit-and-run driver who struck a couple last month as they were crossing a Downtown Austin street. It happened Saturday, July 17, at around 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Lavaca and Cesar Chavez streets. The Austin Police Department says two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHOU
Evacuations underway after large wildfire ignites in Austin area
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple departments are responding to a large wildfire on RM 165 in Hays County on Tuesday. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM 165 is closed between FM 2325 and US 290 due to the fire. The Blanco County Emergency Management office reported that...
fox7austin.com
Austin police looking for missing woman last seen in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman last seen in East Austin. APD says 25-year-old Destiny Renea Montelongo was last seen on Friday, July 29 near Airport Boulevard and Springdale Boulevard. She is described as a white female, 5'3" and...
Mobile home evictions underway in South Austin
In one South Austin mobile home community, dozens of families are being forced to leave their homes.
fox7austin.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Round Rock. Round Rock Police Department responded to a wreck involving two vehicles and one pedestrian at the intersection of Louis Henna Blvd and La Frontera Blvd around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KENS 5
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
Austin pet grooming salons report rash of break-ins
KXAN has confirmed at least five break-ins over the past month or so.
kwhi.com
TWO PFLUGERVILLE MEN ARRESTED MONDAY
Two Pflugerville men were arrested on multiple charges by Brenham Police Monday evening after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Monday evening at 7:10, Officers initiated a traffic stop near the 2200 block of Highway 290 East. The driver failed to yield to officer's lights and sirens and ultimately came to a stop near the 7800 block of Highway 290 East. An investigation was conducted and the driver, Oscar Garza, 19 of Pflugerville, was taken into custody for Fleeing Police Officer, Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Info less than 5 Items, and Possession of a Controlled.
Body, car pulled from pond in Georgetown following crash, officials say
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body and a vehicle in a pond. The sheriff's office told KVUE that an elderly man was found in Teravista Lake Pond in Georgetown. A KVUE team was on the scene when crews pulled the car out of the water.
Police: Woman assaulted near downtown bus stop, search for suspect underway
University of Texas at Austin Police said on Monday just after 2:30 a.m., a woman flagged down officers and told them she was assaulted by a man in the 1500 block of Trinity Street. That's near East 15th Street.
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)
1 person in critical condition after a rollover crash in North Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. One person received critical injuries after a single-vehicle accident in North Austin. As per the initial information, the rollover crash took place at 9200 block Metric Blvd [...]
dailytrib.com
Dog killings worry Bertram residents
At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
CBS Austin
Crews fighting wildfire on Hays/Blanco County line; 800 acres burned, 30% contained
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Smoke Rider Fire has now burned 800 acres and is 30 percent contained. Fire activity has significantly diminished. Pedernales Falls State Park is Now closed due to the threat of fire, roads leading into the park have smoke going across and first responders are staging along the same roads.
Comments / 0