Salute Our Troops: Wife and mother joins Nevada Air National Guard

California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
Vegas Drives: Visiting China Ranch Date Farm and Bakery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this summer, hike through history and take the family on a date — with some dates. In this Vegas Drives segment, Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus adventured to Tecopa, California, only an hour and 40 minutes from Las Vegas, to explore the China Ranch […]
Fox5 KVVU
Ukrainian refugee students prepare to start at Las Vegas-area schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is hearing from Ukrainian refugee teenagers enrolled at local schools who are getting ready to start a new chapter with a new language. Rada Rudenko fled Ukraine in April with her husband and stepdaughter Sophie. The move felt temporary but now Rudenko is unsure when they will be able to return. Sophie is now having to adjust to life in the valley. She’ll be entering Western High School where her biggest fear, is not speaking English.
City council considers turning Cashman Center into medical campus during upcoming meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cashman Center was one of several mass testing sites during the height of the pandemic. Now, city officials are thinking about turning it into a medical campus. That's according to Wednesday's city council agenda. MORE ON NEWS 3 | City of Las Vegas teases plan...
NBC News correspondent Brie Jackson on News 3 Today
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NBC News political reporter Brie Jackson stopped by News 3 Today on Tuesday. She talked about what to expect in this year's elections. Check out the video above for more.
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Announces Fire Restrictions for NE California, NW Nevada Public Lands
The Bureau of Land Management on Monday, August 1st, will implement seasonal fire restrictions to prevent wildfire risk on public lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices in Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta and Siskiyou counties in California, and in Washoe County, Nevada. These seasonal restrictions are...
prescottenews.com
Opinion: Why Law Enforcement Loves Trump – Buz Williams
“A hero is an ordinary person who faces extraordinary circumstances and acts with courage, honor and self sacrifice, yup, that describes a police officer.” – Whole Truth Project. Two weeks ago I went to a convention for the Public Safety Writers Association in Las Vegas. My book publisher...
Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument topic of public meeting Thursday
A public meeting to provide input for Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument is planned for Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m. at the Clark County Shooting Complex.
Bicyclist dies after apparent medical episode at Wetlands Park
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A bicyclist died after suffering an apparent medical episode while on a trail at Wetlands Park on Tuesday, according to Las Vegas police. Officers were called around 3:48 p.m. to assist Clark County Park Police after a man was found unresponsive, said Lt. Brian Boxler with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas schools superintendent talks return to class, community concerns, his future
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In less than a week students will be entering our Clark County public schools for the start of a new year. Tuesday, Crisis in the Classroom investigative reporter Tiffany Lane spoke with the district's head boss Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara about the issues important to you.
Registration open for Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community’s third annual Southern Nevada Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit, focusing on Facts, not Fear: Understanding Fentanyl and Its Impacts, will take place on Wednesday, August 10, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This year’s speakers will discuss ways to expand...
thenevadaindependent.com
Nevada deserves to be first
I come not to bury New Hampshire, but to praise Nevada. Mostly, that is. I know I am a broken record on this, but it’s time that Nevada supplant New Hampshire as the first-in-the-nation state in the presidential nominating process. I understand the competing forces on this – tradition,...
thetahoeweekly.com
George Whittell and his Castle in the Sky
Summer at Lake Tahoe offers a virtually limitless bounty of activities to enjoy but do yourself a favor and schedule a visit to the quirky Thunderbird Lodge National Historic Site on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. Eccentric millionaire George Whittell, Jr., whose nickname was Captain, built the lodge in the...
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County commissioners make changes to ordinance that bans convicted criminals from the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is a popular spot for tourists to hang out and enjoy different activities. The county is now cracking down, making sure its visitors are safe while on the strip by making changes to its “order out corridor” by banning some convicted criminals.
Heavy road damage reported at Mojave National Preserve following Sundays storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Parts across Nevada and California report major damage as storms continue hitting the area on Sunday. The Mojave National Preserve, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas, reported significant damage to some roads across the National park. The park shared a photo on Sunday of...
CBS Austin
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
Locals continue to clean-up the mess left behind Southern Nevada's recent storms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sounds of chainsaws and wood chippers are being heard in neighborhoods near Karen Avenue and Atlantic Street. Tree removal companies are taking out well over a dozen massive pines after severe storms Friday night, bringing them crashing down on apartment buildings and cars. “It...
Henderson converting and removing park grass in effort to control water usage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Henderson is converting grass at twelve parks this summer in compliance with AB 356, which will make watering non-essential and non-recreational grass illegal at the end of 2026. The conversion process takes a few months, during which the grass is allowed to...
New footage shows water rescue near Craig Ranch Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — New dramatic video coming in from a water rescue Thursday night. North Las Vegas police say they received a call about a woman swept away in flood waters in the wash near Craig Ranch Park. Two miles away, rescuers located the woman in the water...
