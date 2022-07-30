Expect extended nightly closures on I-5 between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway Aug. 2 – Aug. 3, 2022

PACIFIC SYMPHONY OFFERS GREAT MUSIC IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS FOR FREE. WITH “SYMPHONY IN THE CITIES” IN ORANGE, MISSION VIEJO, AND IRVINE. Each summer, a grateful Pacific Symphony says thank you to its community by throwing a big (free!) musical party with some of its Orange County neighbors. For this year’s “Symphony in the Cities,” the orchestra makes appearances in the cities of Orange, Mission Viejo, and Irvine, where Music Director Carl St.Clair has designed an evening of people-pleasing favorites: a delightful mix of classical and popular music and patriotic tunes. From classical masterpieces by Tchaikovsky and Rossini and rousing tunes by John Philip Sousa to songs from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” plus, activities for children and families—it’s a perfect way to spend a balmy summer evening. Families are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs and arrive early for the Symphony’s Musical Playground and city festivities, prior to kicking back for a little music under the magnificent OC sky. For more information, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org/SITC.

MISSION VIEJO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO