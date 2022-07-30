ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Expect extended nightly closures on I-5 between El Toro Road and Alicia Parkway Aug. 2 – Aug. 3, 2022

 4 days ago
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, August 2, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, July 31, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, July 31, 2022:. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Orange County, CA
Orange County, CA
Orange County, CA
Garage burns at empty house in Stanton

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, its firefighters quickly put down a fire in a garage at an empty house in the 10,000 block of Endry in Stanton. They were helped by firefighters from the City of Anaheim. The fire started early on the morning of Sunday, July 31.
STANTON, CA
Cypress police blotter, July 25 to July 31, 2022

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. July 25, 2022. Vehicle Burglary –...
CYPRESS, CA
Southwest Airlines launches daily flights connecting Long Beach to Nashville

Southwest Airlines announced that it will begin offering daily, nonstop flights from Long Beach Airport (LGB) to Nashville International Airport (BNA), with service set to start on Nov. 6, 2022. Tickets are available now at Southwest.com. “As passenger traffic at Long Beach Airport continues to climb back toward pre-pandemic numbers,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay Hosts Program on Wolves and Coyotes Aug. 6

Wolves and coyotes are prevalent in California, and humans coexist with these wild animals. Learn differences and similarities between wolf and coyote biology, behavior, family pack, historical and current ranges, ecosystem roles, hiking in wolf country, and the latest updates on wolves in California when Wolf Haven International brings its Wolves and Coyotes Education Program to the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Symphony in the Cities

PACIFIC SYMPHONY OFFERS GREAT MUSIC IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS FOR FREE. WITH “SYMPHONY IN THE CITIES” IN ORANGE, MISSION VIEJO, AND IRVINE. Each summer, a grateful Pacific Symphony says thank you to its community by throwing a big (free!) musical party with some of its Orange County neighbors. For this year’s “Symphony in the Cities,” the orchestra makes appearances in the cities of Orange, Mission Viejo, and Irvine, where Music Director Carl St.Clair has designed an evening of people-pleasing favorites: a delightful mix of classical and popular music and patriotic tunes. From classical masterpieces by Tchaikovsky and Rossini and rousing tunes by John Philip Sousa to songs from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story,” plus, activities for children and families—it’s a perfect way to spend a balmy summer evening. Families are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets, and chairs and arrive early for the Symphony’s Musical Playground and city festivities, prior to kicking back for a little music under the magnificent OC sky. For more information, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org/SITC.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Taste 100 Point Wines for Charity at Big Canyon Country Club

One of the best wine tasting events of the year is the annual Keep The Promise Wine Tasting Benefit, hosted by The Wooden Floor, a creative youth development nonprofit organization based in Santa Ana. At this event, guests taste some of the world’s top wines while supporting young people aspiring...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Key returning players expected to help Santa Ana battle for league title

Quarterback Sergio Torres is expected to lead Santa Ana’s offense. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Coach Charlie TeGantvoort and his Santa Ana High School football players are gearing up for what they hope will be another successful season. The Saints were 8-3 overall and finished...
SANTA ANA, CA
Goodlife Clothing Opens in Lido Marina Village

Goodlife Clothing, maker of elevated essentials for men and women, has opened the doors of its new retail store in Lido Marina Village at 3424 Via Oporto, Suite 102. Boasting a modern, clean, and inviting design, the 750-square-foot space features Goodlife’s full assortment, alongside a collection of limited-edition tees, sweatshirts, and exclusive collaborations.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Festival of Arts Invites guests to celebrate 90 years of art

The Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is going big this year in honor of its 90th anniversary! Recognized as one of the earliest art shows of its kind on the west coast, the Festival of Arts has long been a place for locals and visitors to come together in celebration of the arts. To commemorate the landmark year, the Festival of Arts debuts several new events, activities, and exhibits to showcase the organization’s history and appreciation for its community of supporters.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Cypress Police K-9 Kubo healing rapidly

Kubo is recovering quickly and wants to thank everyone for the love (and treats!) they sent to him. He and Officer Marshall can’t wait to get back to work protecting our community. Interestingly, Kubo recently decided he wants to work during his off-duty hours as an actor. He thinks...
CYPRESS, CA
Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye to headline CalPERS Women’s Conference

CalPERS will host the second annual Pathways for Women Conference on August 23 in Anaheim, California. The conference is held in honor of Women’s Equality Day. Intended to inspire and inform women who seek to advance their careers, the event features leaders in business, healthcare, and government. In addition to four panels and a keynote discussion featuring Chief Justice of California Tani Cantil-Sakauye, registered guests may attend a networking reception the evening prior to the conference.
ANAHEIM, CA
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament raises over $270,000 for Navy SEAL Foundation

In an effort to recognize the sacrifices of military members and offer support for their families, Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contractor, brought construction companies together with its 7th Annual Golf Tournament. This year’s fundraiser at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point raised $274,995 for the nonprofit Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF).
DANA POINT, CA

