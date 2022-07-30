First on CNN: Louisiana prosecutor in Ronald Greene case gets case file from federal investigators

abc17news.com
Former Louisiana state senator could face 20 year prison term for theft of campaign funds
(The Center Square) — A former Louisiana state senator faces up to 20 years in prison and a quarter-million dollar fine for allegedly swindling campaign contributions to fuel her gambling addiction. The U.S. Attorney's Office charged former state senator and Democratic Party chairwoman Karen Peterson, 52, with wire fraud...
Pro-Trump influencer upset after documents detailing 'substantial' cooperation with FBI are released
WASHINGTON — A pro-Trump social media influencer who was convicted of disorderly and disruptive conduct on the Capitol's grounds for his actions Jan. 6 is upset over the release of court filings this week that were supposed to be sealed and detail the assistance he provided to federal authorities investigating the siege.
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years for Violating George Floyd’s Federal Civil Rights
Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The sentence comes after the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations last December, The New York Times reports. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge...
Federal investigators obtained a new warrant to search the phone of a Trump-tied lawyer in the January 6 inquiry
Prosecutors revealed a new search warrant allowing a review of John Eastman's cell phone. Federal agents seized the phone last month as Eastman, a pro-Trump lawyer, left a restaurant . Eastman filed a lawsuit demanding the return of his phone — an iPhone Pro 12. Federal prosecutors revealed Wednesday...
Georgia prosecutors say all 16 fake Trump electors are targets in criminal probe
(CNN) — The Atlanta-area prosecutors scrutinizing former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia said Tuesday that all 16 of the "fake electors" who participated in a plan to subvert the Electoral College are now targets of an ongoing criminal investigation. Court documents filed late...
Roger Stone and his wife are trying to settle the Justice Department's lawsuit over $2 million in unpaid taxes
The aide to former President Donald Trump previously railed against the case, claiming it was politically motivated.
New Jersey woman sentenced to prison for GoFundMe fraud scheme
July 22 (UPI) -- The New Jersey woman behind a GoFundMe account that had claimed to be raising money for a homeless veteran has been sentenced to prison for the 2017 fraud scheme. Katelyn McClure, 32, will spend one year and one day in prison followed by three years of...
Missouri Republican lawmaker resigns after $900K COVID medical clinic fraud scheme conviction
A Missouri Republican state representative has resigned days after being convicted of 22 federal charges, the majority of those offenses being linked to a $900,000 COVID-19 fraud scheme operated through medical clinics and a non-profit at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. State Rep. Tricia Derges stepped down...
Pennsylvania ex-police chief charged in theft of federal evidence
A former police chief in western Pennsylvania who was sentenced to probation in state court in 2019 after admitting to stealing thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl from his department’s evidence room has been indicted on federal charges. Timothy Butler Jr., 45, was indicted by a grand...
Feds charge 36 in alleged health care fraud schemes totaling $1.2 billion
Washington — The Justice Department on Wednesday announced charges against three dozen people who are accused of orchestrating health care fraud schemes across the country, with laboratory owners and company executives among those accused of ordering unnecessary or fraudulent medical tests and equipment worth $1.2 billion. The defendants are...
Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme
The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
29 alleged gang members plead guilty to $1M fraud scheme in California
Twenty-nine people associated with criminal street gangs in California face a combined 86 years in prison after pleading guilty to a $1 million fraud scheme, prosecutors said Friday. In a news release, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the gangs, known as the Bully Boys and the CoCo Boys, allegedly...
DOJ, Georgia, New York: A guide to Trump's legal threats
Donald Trump is among the prominent Republicans whom Justice Department investigators are asking about as they look into whether crimes were committed to interfere with the electoral vote count on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a person familiar with the probe. While at least two former top White House officials...
Jayland Walker’s Family Wants The DOJ To Takeover Investigation Into His Killing
The family now joins the NAACP's request for the probe. The post Jayland Walker’s Family Wants The DOJ To Takeover Investigation Into His Killing appeared first on NewsOne.
As Jan. 6 probe expands, officials worry DOJ resources are at a breaking point
WASHINGTON — It's the "most wide-ranging investigation" in Justice Department history: the unprecedented manhunt for hundreds of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Donald Trump's behalf on Jan. 6, 2021, and the criminal inquiry into efforts to stop the peaceful transfer of power. It's also a logistical nightmare.
Examination of the substance in Brittney Griner's vape cartridges violated Russian law, defense expert says
The examination of the substance contained in vape cartridges that WNBA star Brittney Griner's carried at a Moscow airport in February did not comply with Russian law, a defense expert testified Tuesday in her high-stakes drug-smuggling trial.
Jen Shah’s Lawyer Addresses Client’s Decision to Plead Guilty in Telemarketing Fraud Case: She Is a ‘Good Woman Who Crossed a Line’
Speaking out. After Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11, the reality star’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry addressed her client’s decision. “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement. “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”
Here are the Jan. 6 sentences that have been handed down as Trump charges hang in air
The vast majority of the 220 individuals who have been criminally sentenced for their participation in the Capitol riot have received light sentences ranging from fines, community service, probation, and a few weeks or months in prison.
Federal Government Under Fire Over Conditions at Atlanta Federal Prison
Testifying before lawmakers on Tuesday, outgoing Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Director Michael Carvajal came under fire from Democratic and Republican Senators due to conditions at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta. The hearing was held to present findings from a monthslong bipartisan investigation into conditions at one of the nation's most...
Man pleads guilty to impersonating Department of Homeland Security agent
A Washington DC man has pleaded guilty to a years-long scheme of impersonating a Department of Homeland Security agent and giving gifts and rent-free apartments to federal agents.Four Secret Service agents were put on administrative leave in the bizarre case.Arian Taherzadeh has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department and faces up to 48 months in prison when he is sentenced. He has admitted to creating a private law enforcement service called the United States Special Police and used it to pretend to be a federal agent within a string of agencies.Mr Taherzadeh, 40, and co-defendant Haider Ali, were charged...
