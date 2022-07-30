'Kansas State will always have a special place in my heart': Dylan Edwards decommits from K-State

www.kake.com
Related
Commentary: Dylan Edwards and a painful exit from Kansas State
Dylan Edwards committed to K-State and then broke away when the Derby back's recruitment took a sharp turn.
Could Wichita State, AfterShocks host future TBT championship week? What TBT CEO says
AfterShocks coach Zach Bush says “it’s a match made in heaven.” WSU fans own the five largest crowds in TBT history.
WIBW
Two Wildcats make Lombardi Award watch list
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Rotary Lombardi Award named two Kansas State football players on its 77-man watch list, as defensive end Felix Anuike-Uzomah and offensive lineman Cooper Beebe were named candidates for the award on Monday. The Lombardi Award, which is presented by the Rotary Club of Houston, goes...
‘Value Them Both’ amendment brings lines of voters in Kansas
Kansans are making their voice heard on the ballot Tuesday for the "Value Them Both" amendment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What has happened to American Legion baseball in Kansas?
The nearly 100-year-old baseball institution of American Legion is hurting. It’s a 20th century organization struggling against the conventions of 2022. It appears the 21st century is challenging the mid-century values of Legion ball with the existential indifference of Generation Z and a brave new America. The Washington Post...
KAKE TV
Hours-long lines in extreme heat no match for Wichita voters
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Tuesday's brutally hot temperatures caused a problem for some people who had to stand out in the heat, in some cases for hours, just to cast their votes. The Sedgwick County Election Office tells us workers tried to keep the lines inside as much as possible....
Greg Williams back on the air at Power 93.5
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Greg “The Hitman” Williams returned to the air Monday on Wichita’s Power 93.5. Williams has been off the air since last month when a former employee at the station, Johnny Starks, alleged he was the victim of sexual battery after Williams followed him into the bathroom at work. Starks made the […]
KAKE TV
Man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 77-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a motorcycle crash in southeast Kansas on Monday. The accident happened at around 5 p.m. on a county road in western Montgomery County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Claude Secrest was heading north when his Harley-Davidson went off the roadway and struck the embankment of a dry creek bed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Oklahoma man, 77, victim of fatal motorcyle crash in SE Kansas
MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 77-year-old from Oklahoma has died following a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3600 block of County Rd. 1350 about 7.8 miles north of U.S. 166.
KAKE TV
Vietnamese restaurant in west Wichita is closing for good
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After five years in business, a Vietnamese restaurant is west Wichita is closing for good in part due to staffing issues. "Staffing challenges are taking its toll, combined with the desire to balance family time means we do not plan to renew our lease," Vietnom Nom said on Facebook. "Our hope is to find someone who is as invested as we are in carrying on the Vietnom Nom name. If we can't find a new owner, it's truly been an amazing 5 years serving you!"
adastraradio.com
NBC World Series Schedule Update and Standings
Hutchinson, Kan. – After great weather and attendance at Hobart-Detter Field, the NBC World Series now moves to Wichita’s Eck Stadium on the campus of Wichita State. The top two teams in each pool will advance to the Single Elimination Bracket starting Thursday. Below are the pool play standings, and updated schedule as of Monday. Games are scheduled for 12pm, 3pm, 6pm, and 8:30pm.
4 Wichitans land on most well-known Kansan celebrities list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas betting website, BetKansas.com, released a list of the Top 10 Most Well-Known Kansans, and four of those on the list are from Wichita. The list utilized a keywords explorer and looked at Google Trends to look at the most searched Kansas celebrities in the last 12 months. The search […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Topeka sports facility is set to open this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening. Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports. “Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will […]
KAKE TV
Greg 'The Hitman' Williams returns to the airwaves after harassment investigation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A popular Wichita radio host is back on the air air after his station owners concluded its internal investigation into harassment claims by a former coworker. A spokesperson for Audacity, owner of Power 93.5, said, “Based on findings from our internal investigation and working with local...
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
KAKE TV
'You are needed': Linwood Recreation Center asking for poll workers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - People have been waiting in line at the Linwood Recreation Center for over three hours. Wichita Council Member Brandon Johnson is asking for help from any trained Sedgwick County poll workers. Polls were supposed to close at 7 p.m. in local time. Just under 48.7 percent...
classiccountry1070.com
New medical school opens in downtown Wichita
A new medical school is opening in downtown Wichita with its first class of 91 students. The Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine is located in the former State Office Building at Broadway and William. It has 116,000 square feet with classrooms, labs, and workshops as well as examination rooms that will allow students to simulate experiences working with patients.
2-year-old child dies after being found in Kansas car
A Kansas 2-year-old child died after being found in a car Sunday. The child's death is under investigation.
State Farm Insurance agent LaDonna Junghans retires
LaDonna Junghans, Junction City, wrapped up a 31-year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent on Friday. "I feel really good looking back and my heart is full. " Junghans referred to her brother who was a State Farm agent, as she remembered her start in the business. "It seems like every time I saw him I had more questions for him. " He eventually steered her to State Farm's human resources department.
KAKE TV
Hometown Hero: Cathy McClain
Her 25-year military career and service has taken her all over the world. She was deployed on different occasions after the War on Terror. She's even been stationed at the Pentagon, but she was first stationed here in Wichita. Meet Cathy McClain, this week's "Hometown Hero!" "They were about half...
Comments / 1