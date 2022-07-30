Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in head after possible robbery
PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head after a possible robbery.
The victim was found at the intersection of Warrington Avenue and Estella Avenue in Beltzhoover at around 9:14 p.m. He was suffering gunshot wounds to the head.
Officers were responding to a Shotspotter alert in the area.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
