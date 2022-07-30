www.fox21online.com
Spirit Valley Days Set to Return
DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Valley Days is back to celebrate their 42nd year of recognizing what West Duluth has to offer. The three day event is put on by the West Duluth Business Club and features the Spirit Valley Days Signature Summer Parade on Thursday on Grand Avenue. Friday...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth’s North Shore Ballroom
DULUTH, Minn. – North Shore Ballroom in Duluth is full of excitement and passion for ballroom dancing. The instructors are all about helping beginners all the way up to the most experienced. FOX 21’s Dan Hanger stopped by the studio for a look inside. Click the video for...
Thomas the Tank Engine Set to Return
DULUTH, Minn. – Thomas the Tank Engine is returning to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum this weekend. It’s the two biggest weekends of the summer for the North Shore Scenic Railroad, as Thomas draws in thousands of people from across the country. Last year drew in record crowd of more than 18-thousand visitors.
National Night Out Brings Community Together Once Again
DULUTH, Minn.– Despite the cloudy sky, thousands across the Northland came out once again to celebrate National Night Out. A night known for bringing people in the community, and local law enforcement together in a fun atmosphere, to strengthen their partnership. Sounds of music, and the smell of food...
Downtown Duluth Welcomes Eight Pop-Up Storefronts
DULUTH, Minn. — On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to welcome new storefronts downtown Duluth. Eight business owners were selected for a Pop-Up Colab by the Greater Downtown Council and the Duluth 1200 Fund. The Colab grants $1,500 to each business, and rent-free space within several buildings...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
Knowing Your Neighbors: Lakewalk Galley Food Boat
DULUTH, Minn. – Lakewalk Galley is in full swing again this summer after being closed for a period during COVID and a shorter season last year. The fully functioning restaurant inside of a boat has been owned by Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar since 2018. “It’s unique, one of...
Nationwide Event Promotes Police-Community Partnerships
DULUTH, Minn. — Community members usually only encounter police officers during negative incidents, from traffic tickets to tragedies and more. Tomorrow, Duluth residents can hang out with them and have fun for “National Night Out.”. The nationwide event takes place on the first Tuesday of August every year.
Head of the Lakes Fair Comes Back Once Again
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior kicked off with the ‘sneak a peak’ night. Bringing in all their favorite rides, carnival games, and fair food. Organizers are excited to show off what they offer this year, and to see the smiles on everyone’s faces…
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Fire At Abandoned Lincoln Park Home Deemed Suspicious
DULUTH, Minn. — A condemned house caught fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday, and city officials tell FOX21 it seems suspicious. It happened in the afternoon near the intersection of West First Street and Piedmont Avenue. Firefighters had trouble getting close enough to put out the flames...
Virginia Man To Run 5K While Playing Accordion At ‘Chisholm All Class Reunion’
Steve Solkela of Steve’s “Overpopulated” One-Man-Band is on a mission to run a 5K while playing his accordion this Saturday at the Chisholm All Class Reunion. Solkela wanted Guinness World Records to document the accordion run for a possible world record, but he said it was too expensive.
Historic Steam Locomotive Hits the Tracks After Three Years
DULUTH, Minn.– It was a historic day for passengers on North Shore Scenic Railroad. For the first time in three years, the #332 Steam Locomotive hit the tracks once again. After being shutdown due to COVID. It took a lot of time and money, but some say all the work it took was worth it in the end.
Duluth Tourism Tax Revenue Up 18.4% Year-To-Date
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth tourism tax revenue is coming in ahead of what’s budgeted so far this year. Tourism tax revenue is made up of hotel, motel, food and beverage taxes. For the month of June, tourism taxes were up 11.8% from June of 2021 at $1,432,977. As...
Duluth fire crews battling Lincoln Park house fire
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth fire crews are battling a house fire in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to our reporter on scene, it started around 3:30 p.m. near Piedmont Ave. and W. 1 St. Workers at Genes AutoBody said they saw the flames from across the street. It’s unclear...
Popular Canal Park Restaurant Is Expanding To Island Lake Area
Earlier this month the owners of the very popular Lake Avenue Restaurant and Bar in Canal Park opened Lake Ave DriveIn where the old Porky's Drive-In used to be in Gnesen Township. Customers get to enjoy delicious smash burgers and ice cream, while the adjacent restaurant (the old Boondocks Saloon and Grill) is being gutted and remodeled It will open later this year as Lake Effect Restaurant and Bar at Island Lake.
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
Popular Duluth News Anchor Announces Contract Extension
The Twin Ports area is lucky to have such great TV news, and one of the area's most popular news anchors has announced that he will be staying put for now. With plenty of competition between WDIO, KBJR, CBS3, and FOX 21 for viewers, and much of the same news being covered between them, it comes down to the talent of the reporters, and most importantly the anchors.
Last issue of the Duluth Herald
Forty years ago today — July 30, 1982 — the Duluth Herald newspaper was published for the last time. The first issue was published April 9, 1888, and its cover appeared as artwork on the final edition. In 1929 the owners of the Herald purchased the Duluth News...
Two Entities Team-Up to Extinguish Fire at Superior Landfill
SUPERIOR, MINN. — You may have seen a sky full of smoke near Wisconsin Point Saturday —- that’s because Superior Landfill caught fire. First responders were able to contain the blaze, but the fire department says it’s not the first time the landfill has ignited. Battalion...
