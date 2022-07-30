ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Thunderstorms continue to move through the Las Vegas valley

By Linsey Lewis
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Thunderstorms continue to move through the Las Vegas valley after two consecutive days of severe storms.

A severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of western Mohave County and eastern Clark County has been extended until 9:45 p.m. on Friday. The impacted areas are Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and Boulder City. Hazards include 60 mph winds, pea-sized hail, and heavy rain.

Credit: National Weather Service Las Vegas

A flood advisory has been issued for central Clark County until 11:30 p.m.

Credit: National Weather Service Las Vegas

At 7 p.m. the National Weather Service reported storms beginning to work their way into the northern parts of the valley. Strong winds, flash flooding, and frequent lightning will all be possible.

Do not try to drive through flooded roads and if you hear thunder or see lightning head indoors. If you would like to send weather pictures and/or videos send them to pix@8newsnow.com.

