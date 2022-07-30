Ross 'sorry' for caught-on-TV double birds to Pederson

During Bill Cartwright’s senior year at Elk Grove (Calif.) High School, a legend visited. “Bill Russell stopped by and the first question he asked me is, ‘When are you going to be on TV?’ That was just him, always trying to put you on the spot or get a laugh,” Cartwright said Sunday in a phone conversation. “Coincidentally, I had been interviewed the day before and it was going to be on the next day.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO