Joan Jett ready to rock Saturday at Eisenhower Park's Lakeside Theatre

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are ready to belt out classics like "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" when she takes the stage Saturday at Eisenhower Park's Lakeside Theatre.

The show starts at 8 p.m. News 12 is told that parking is limited.

Concertgoers can park at Nassau Coliseum and take a shuttle to the theater.

The show is part of Nassau County's free summer concert series . Officials say concertgoers should remember to bring ID.