ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

LIVERPOOL: American High anniversary postponed due to filming schedule

By Russ Tarby
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPuTQ_0gyIFqYs00
Director Jeremy Garelick has produced multiple movies locally out of his American High film studio and trade school out of Liverpool’s historic Zogg building.

LIVERPOOL — After putting its summer film festival on the back burner, the American High film company is now postponing the fifth anniversary celebration that had been scheduled in Liverpool for Aug. 20.

Heath Cottingem — director of operations at American High’s Academy at Syracuse Studios — appeared before the Village of Liverpool Planning Board on July 25 and announced that the anniversary celebration was being postponed to sometime in the fall, possibly October.

In a telephone interview, Axelle Azoulay, co-director of the outdoor all-day birthday party, said she was disappointed but understood the reasons for the postponement.

“We’ve got an important film shoot here this summer,” she pointed out.

Last week, Cottingem presented the planning board with a 13-day shooting schedule for a comedy-horror film, from July 29 through Aug. 26. Cameras will roll Aug. 1, 2 and 3 at 412 Cypress St., and all subsequent scenes will be shot at the American High building at 800 Fourth St.

That property, which American High CEO Jeremy Garelick purchased in 2017, includes 6-plus acres of land along with the former Liverpool High School building, constructed in 1929.

According to this summer’s shooting schedule, the planned scenes involve special effects, pyrotechnics, stunts, prop weapons and child actors. While filming on Aug. 25 at 800 Fourth St., an animal wrangler will oversee the performance of a goat.

Azoulay declined to name the film’s title or stars at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Just keep swimming through the ‘Ocean of Possibilities’ at Liverpool Public Library

LIVERPOOL — Here’s your chance to share with the community a title (or two) that you’ve dived into as part of Let’s Read, Liverpool! Oceans of Possibilities. If you haven’t yet filled out the pledge form for this second summer of the Liverpool Public Library’s we’re-in-this-together, read-what-you-want, how-you-want event, find it at LPL.org/letsread. On that page you can also find the ReadSquared links to the summer reading clubs for children, teens and adults, if you’re the type who likes to log the books you’ve read (and be eligible for more prizes).
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

Kevin James spotted at Pastabilities: Is he filming a movie in Syracuse?

“King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” star Kevin James has been spotted out and about in Syracuse. Is he filming a movie in town?. The actor and comedian posed for a photo with staff at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday. The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Photos: Empire Farm Days returns to Palladino Farms in Pompey

Empire Farm Days is back at Palladino Farms in Pompey. The event is put on by Lee Newspapers. There’s not just vendors but also some family activities, like Farmer Olympics and a Kiddy Tractor Pull. There’s going to be exhibitors selling items for people with large farms, down to large backyards.
POMPEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
Liverpool, NY
Education
localsyr.com

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Cincinnatus

(WSYR-TV) — A black bear seemed to have lost its bearings and wound up in a yard in Cincinnatus on Friday, July 29. The video of the bear was sent to NewsChannel 9 by viewer Ed Lewis. His doorbell camera caught the bear walking across his yard on State Route 41 around 7:30 p.m. before it trotted off.
CINCINNATUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

FFL basement book sale makes a comeback

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Literature lovers rejoice—after a two-and-a-half-year pause, the Fayetteville Free Library is back to holding its basement book sales. A well-attended, every-other-month event prior to the outbreak of COVID, the sale’s full-scale return is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. As the name for the sale suggests, it […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
WIBX 950

Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human

Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#The Postponement#American High#Liverpool High School
Eagle Newspapers

Linda S. Gaut, 64

Linda S. Gaut (Hunt), 64, of Chittenango, passed away peacefully July 30, 2022, in the company of her loving family and with her loyal pup, Jojo, by her side in the home where they all grew together. Linda was born on April 12, 1958, in Syracuse, to Arthur Hunt and...
CHITTENANGO, NY
syracuse.com

Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes

Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why

English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Syracuse.com

Aquarium can help make CNY a place to visit for a week, not a weekend (Guest Opinion by Rick Destito)

Rick Destito, of Syracuse, is owner of The Gear Factory on the city’s West Side. Since being in my early 20s, traveling a lot around the country first by myself and then later on with my wife and kids, I have seen a lot of places and experienced what feels like many different worlds. I’m excited about exploring, reading about, and studying different places, trying to understand how they work. This is also how I learned how great of a place Central New York is and how many untapped opportunities there are for growth in so many ways.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Does Syracuse or Utica have better pizza? More top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 1)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 88; Low: 71. Sunny and very warm. See the 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE UKRAINIAN FESTIVAL RETURNS: Scenes of war are projected behind Anastasiia Marah as she sings during the Syracuse Ukrainian Festival on Friday at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church. It was the two-day festival’s 80th year, back after two years off due to the coronavirus pandemic. See more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Salt City Market adds noted Ethiopian kitchen to its food hall lineup

Syracuse, N.Y. — Habiba’s Ethiopian Kitchen will be the newest vendor, and the first replacement stall, at downtown Syracuse’s Salt City Market food hall. Habiba’s is not new to Syracuse: Owner Habiba Boru opened a standalone restaurant featuring her East African cuisine at 656 N. Salina St. in 2018. Boru has closed that location soon as she makes the transition to the market at 484 S. Salina St.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Spencer native opens barbershop in T-burg

There is a new barber shop in town! Elm Street Barber opened for business Saturday, July 23, on Elm Street in Trumansburg. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the open house with Mayor Rordan Hart and village councilwoman Marsha Horn in attendance. Hotdogs, drinks, and discounted haircuts were available to new customers and those just there to look around.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Schoolhouse rock: Baldwinsville-based nonprofit Clary’s Closet to give away school supplies to 10 students

BALDWINSVILLE — Between inflation and supply chain issues, many families are feeling the strain on their wallets while shopping for school supplies. This month, Clary’s Closet, Inc., is hoping to ease the burden for 10 such families with a back-to-school scavenger hunt. The Baldwinsville nonprofit is hiding 10 painted rocks among the playgrounds of its partner schools, including Elden Elementary. For each student who finds a rock, Clary’s Closet will purchase every item on the supply list provided by that student’s school.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Rosamond Gifford Zoo introduces a new “sensory experience”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will get a little more immersive on Saturday, July 30. The Friends of Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced Thursday the opening of Arts Stroll, a “sensory experience featuring artistic sights and sounds along the zoo’s Wildlife Trail.”. Central New York’s...
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy