Fire across from Windchime Park sparks concern among neighbors

Person transported to hospital after crash into Oroville business
OROVILLE, Calif. - One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Oroville on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Oroville Police Department. The crash happened in the area of Pearl Street and Lincoln Boulevard after 4 p.m. The vehicle crashed into the Triple ‘S’ Tires...
Commercial structure fire at Big Lots in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - 10:08 p.m. UPDATE - The commercial structure fire at Big Lots off Oro Dam Boulevard in Oroville has been 100% contained, says CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The structure, located off Oro Damn Boulevard, caught fire at approximately 7:45 p.m. and burned in the alcove between Big Lots and a vacant building, as well as the façade of the store, says CAL FIRE.
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
PG&E: Bird causes power outage in Chico Tuesday afternoon
CHICO, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - Crews with PG&E restored power to all but 16 customers Tuesday afternoon. The outage was impacting 2,372 customers that live along Manzanita Avenue, Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico Canyon Road, Canyon Oaks Terrace, and the surrounding area. PG&E's outage site stated that the outage began at...
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
Upper Park Road construction starts this week
CHICO, Calif. - Crews will begin construction for the Upper Park Road Sediment Reduction Project this week, according to the City of Chico. Construction crews will begin delivering materials on Monday as the project is expected to last through late October. They will implement sediment control practices to reduce erosion....
Over 1,000 customers went without power for several hours in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:58 p.m. UPDATE - At last, all 1,175 customers had their power restored near Shingletown, according to the PG&E power outage map. The power outage, which began at 5:45 p.m. left over a thousand customers without power for several hours. PG&E began restoring the power gradually just after 9:10 p.m., with the last customers having power restored at 10:58 p.m., according to PG&E.
Chico native drowns at American River, known by family & friends as putting others before himself
Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River over the weekend was a Chico native. Chico native drowns at American River, known by family, friends as putting others before himself. Action News Now is learning that a man who drowned in the American River...
Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
Crews respond to fire west of 70 in Dixie Fire burn scar UPDATED
7:22 p.m. update: The Keddie Fire is now contained at 1.2 acres. 5:25 p.m. update: The fire, which is now being called the Keddie Fire is holding at 1 acre. Crews are constructing hand line and hose lay around it. Motorists are advised to use caution. 5 p,m. update: The...
More than 800 customers are without power in Tehama County, near Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:07 p.m. UPDATE - More than 800 customers went without power near Red Bluff for almost three hours, according to PG&E. The affected area lost power at 4:15 p.m. and went without power until just after 7:00 p.m., when PG&E restored customers' electricity. The cause of...
Police follow trail of money to nab 'Foodie Cafe' burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for burglary in Chico early Sunday. Police said a trail of money and bank bags helped them track down the suspect. Angel Tapia, 29, faces charges of burglary, vandalism and probation violation. Chico police said Sunday around 4:30 a.m. they saw a man...
Chico Community Fridge door glued shut
CHICO, Calif. - Several people went hungry today after finding the lock on Chico’s Community Fridge glued shut. “The key won’t fit because of too much glue,” said Rebecca Lampke who has been running the fridge for over a year now. Lampke said she came out unlock...
DFT Cornhole Paradise raises more than $12,000 for Paradise police sergeant
PARADISE, Calif. - A sergeant from the Paradise Police Department is still recovering from an ATV crash in Oregon just a few weeks ago. "John is a very strong individual and he's pushing himself every day. He's getting better every day. The unfortunate part is he has several weeks before he can start physical therapy and get back to where he's mobile. I think he's probably just dealing with the frustration of being down but he knows the importance of letting his body heal so he can come back to work," Paradise Police Chief Eric Reinbold said.
Suspicious vehicle call leads to weapon, narcotics arrest in Sutter County
Above: Items confiscated during arrest | Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. A Sutter County man was recently arrested after a suspicious vehicle call reportedly led to the discovery of narcotics and an illegally possessed weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A deputy responded on July 25th to reports of...
None hurt after SUV smashes into Grass Valley CVS store
GRASS VALLEY -- No one was hurt Sunday when an SUV slammed into a CVS store in Grass Valley. The local police department says the crash happed around 1 p.m. at the pharmacy on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. Neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt. The store is closed for repairs but is expected to reopen Monday. Grass Valley is roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Burglary suspect arrested in Chico earlier Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. — A burglary suspect used a chainsaw to break into Chico cafe according to police. On July 31, around 4:30 a.m. a Chico Police Officer patrolling the area of Esplanade and Cohasset Road spotted a suspicious male walking out of the Garden Vila business park. Due to the businesses being closed and other suspicious behavior observed, the officer turned around to investigate and saw the male running north on the adjacent bike path.
K-9 returns to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office after dormant years
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is bringing back its K-9 program. The department hired Sergeant Chris Benson from the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office and purchased his partner, K-9 Rogue, for $10,000. Sergeant Benson served worked with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years...
Tehama County supervisors censure Supervisor Williams
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Board of Supervisors voted to pass the immediate censure of Supervisor Robert Williams. The board voted 3-2 to censure him, with Williams and Supervisor Dennis Garton opposing it. The motion to remove Supervisor Williams from the committee fail as well as the recommendation...
Robert Beach and Janet Beach Injured in Hit-and-Run on Highway 49 [Nevada County, CA]
Pearce Fowler Boyer Arrested after Traffic Accident on Highway 49. The incident happened on July 22nd, at around 2:00 p.m., near McKnight Way. According to reports, 76-year-old Pearce Boyer, in a 2019 Mercedes C300, rear-ended a Nissan Altima, driven by 76-year-old Robert Beach, as it was stopped on the McKnight Way off-ramp, on Highway 49.
