Kenai Peninsula Food Bank runs out of fuel money

East Redoubt Partial Closure In Soldotna Near Fred Meyer For New Kendall Dealership
The City of Soldotna reports that there’s construction planned for the new Kendall Dealership near the ‘Y’ in Soldotna that will result in a partial closure of East Redoubt Avenue from August 2nd-August 6th. Traffic accessing East Redoubt Ave will be directed to use Devin Drive, which...
kdll.org
Sterling Three Bears to open this week following delays
The new Sterling location of the Alaska grocery chain Three Bears is slated to open later this week. Construction delays pushed the original opening back more than a year. But the Wasilla-based company says it hopes everything will be good to go Friday at the new location — which will include a grocery store, gas station, liquor store, convenience store and Ace Hardware store.
Greg Brush: Facts matter, and so do Kenai kings
It’s really quite simple. It’s not easy… but it’s simple: Remove all emotion and focus on the facts alone when making difficult decisions that cannot possibly please everyone. No, I’m not talking about gun control or the dreaded virus; rather, it’s fishery politics in Alaska once...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska golf history at Anchorage Golf Course
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Pamela Chelsa of Hope, Alaska, teed off Saturday at 7 a.m. on the first hole at Anchorage Golf Course, it marked the first time that a United States Golf Association event has been played in the 49th State. Day one of the 60th U.S. Senior...
alaskasportsreport.com
Hope’s Pam Chesla and Alaska golf community bolstered by state’s first USGA championship
As one of the 132 qualifying golfers for the 60th U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur, Pam Chesla ventured through the registration process like all the other competitors. However, Chesla’s status as the lone Alaskan in the first United States Golf Association national championship staged here garnered the kind of fanfare fit for the Great Land. She was welcomed at Anchorage Golf Course with loud applause and plenty of hugs from tournament volunteers, many of them golfing friends for decades.
kdll.org
Reported COVID cases on the peninsula continue to rise, while at-home tests dominate
The borough remains at the CDC’s highest COVID community level, where it’s been since early July. COVID-19 cases continue to rise on the Kenai Peninsula, and have been steadily increasing since May. There were an average of 44 new daily cases reported this week in the Kenai Peninsula...
kbbi.org
Two rescued by national guard from plane crash near Tustumena Lake
The Alaska National Guard rescued two passengers from a Super Cub plane that crashed near Tustumena Lake on July 27. One of the passengers was injured and one was not, according to a press release from the National Guard. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time pending investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board of Alaska.
kbbi.org
Man charged for placing hidden camera at Soldotna gym
Alaska State Troopers said they’ve charged a Kenai man for illegally placing a camera in the bathroom of a Soldotna gym. Troopers said they received a report from the gym last October that there was a hidden camera in one of its bathrooms. They say after investigating, troopers identified the person responsible as 26-year-old Dallas Pierren.
radiokenai.com
Several REDDI Reports Lead To Arrest Of 19-Year-Old
Alaska State Troopers were alerted to an erratic driver on Wednesday July 27 at 3:15 p.m. It was a REDDI report of a gray 2008 Ford pickup driving northbound on the Kenai Spur Highway from Big Eddy Road, including driving across the road, and nearly causing collisions, but the Alaska State Troopers and the Kenai Police Department were unable to locate the vehicle at the time of the REDDI report.
