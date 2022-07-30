OPPD Warns of Increase in Utility Scam Phone Calls

kfab.iheart.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District asks customers in Omaha area to help conserve water
OMAHA, Neb. — Metropolitan Utilities District is requesting customers in the Omaha area help conserve water during the current heat wave. The district is asking people to change their watering schedules and practice "wise water use." "While ultimately there is ample water supply from the District’s three water plants...
klkntv.com
Nebraska parents warned about deadly drugs possibly disguised as marshmallows
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Drug Enforcement Administration office here in Nebraska is sending parents a warning as we head into a new school year. Authorities say they’re finding meth and fentanyl at an alarming rate across our state. The drugs aren’t just dangerous; they can also be...
WOWT
Officials: End results more profitable despite public complaints about Omaha recycling
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The start of the recycling cycle can be ugly. It’s what we see, recycling bins overflowing and trash dumped around the centers intended to keep junk out of the landfill that could otherwise be recycled. But when people show up and see there is no...
iheart.com
Thousands of dollars in damage caused by vandals at Lincoln JCPenney
(Lincoln, NE) -- Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage at a Lincoln department store. Lincoln Police say just before 10:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the JCPenny near Gateway Mall for a reported vandalism. Police say officers spoke with an employee, who reported that the incident took place Sunday night between 5-8 p.m. LPD says during that time, an unknown person(s) went to the second floor, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and discharged the contents throughout the clothing section. Investigators say the fire extinguisher was discarded on the floor and the person(s) responsible fled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting
Intense heat and humidity is back this week with highs expected to reach the 90s every day. Crews are still battling a wildfire south of Scottsbluff.
WOWT
Monday Aug. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports one death, lower positivity
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
klin.com
Man Arrested After Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle On West ‘O’ Street
Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash around 8:30 Monday night at Highway 77 and West O street in Lincoln. Just before 8:00 pm a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klin.com
Arrest Made In Two Stolen Vehicles
An arrest is made in the theft of two vehicles and tools from two different locations in July. On July 19th, Lincoln Police were called to 7600 Old Post Road after employees of Wellington Greens Homeowners Association reported one of the shop doors was found open. A 2006 Chevy Silverado and landscaping tools were missing. The total loss was $16,800.
1011now.com
Road construction equipment in south Lincoln vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after equipment at a road project was vandalized, causing more than $100,000 in damage. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vandalism near 40th and Rokeby Road. LPD said an employee of Bauer Underground and...
WOWT
Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us get coupons in the mail every week, offering deals on everything from groceries to insurance. But there’s a group of people who are concerned about coupons that show up in the mail offering deals on cannabis. Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska but...
iheart.com
Man freed from truck after tree fell on it while driving in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man is rescued from his vehicle after a tree fell on it in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say just after 8:45 Tuesday morning, emergency personnel were called to the area of Stahl and Madison Ave. for a tree that fallen on two occupied vehicles. Once on the scene, crews found that a large, full-size tree had split near the base and a large portion had fallen across Madison Ave. The tree landed on top of two passing vehicles, a sedan traveling south bound and a full size pickup that was northbound, and one person was still pinned inside one of the vehicles. Four people, 3 adults and 1 juvenile, were in the south bound sedan. Police say they were able to get out of their vehicle. One person in the sedan sustained minor injuries.
WOWT
Fortenberry's attorney hires his own attorney
More heat ahead Tuesday with a few storm chances. For Omaha Public Schools, hiring teachers has been a relentless effort and now they say, they're seeing progress. Omaha shooting injures 1; police looking for suspect. Updated: 7 hours ago. Police say the 18-year- old who was shot is going to...
WOWT
Marijuana scams hit mailboxes around Omaha metro
A high school art teacher is turning the Bellevue community into his canvas. 6 First Alert Traffic: West Maple closing at 180th Street overnight. One of the busiest roads in northwest Omaha is set to close overnight. Omaha man killed in motorcycle crash with pickup. Updated: 6 hours ago. New...
iheart.com
Police Say Kids Are Stealing Cars As Part Of New TikTok Challenge
Police departments across the country have seen a rise in car thefts committed by kids and are blaming TikTok. According to a report from Insider, videos have been surfacing on social media that show prospective car thieves an easy way to steal certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles using a USB cord.
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
Comments / 0