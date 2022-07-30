Cheap Trick delivers a finger-lickin’ good performance

“Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, please welcome to the stage the best (bleep) rock ‘n’ roll band you’ve ever seen” intoned the pre-recorded female voice as Cheap Trick hit the Rib Off stage.

The band assumed their positions as they were accompanied by an explosion of sirens and whistles, signaling the start of their crowd-pleasing hit “Dream Police.”

It was a lively beginning to an entertaining and exhilarating show that proved that Cheap Trick still has that magic touch that got them inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Frontman Robin Zander, looking dandified as ever in white pants, sequined jacket, and a feathered hat, brought the crowd of the The Blade’s 38th annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off into a frenzy as they delivered hit after hit to the thousands of people who had come for the ribs but stayed for the rock.

For some, Cheap Trick’s Rib Off performance was a pilgrimage. Pam Alexander of Blissfield, Mich., stood at the front of the barricade singing along to every word of every song. This was her 73rd time seeing the group.

“The band just keeps me coming back,” Alexander said. “We’re all getting up there in age and they still put on a hell of a show.”

“I was born in ‘77 so I missed {Cheap Trick] in the ‘70s, but I listened to them all through the ‘80s and ‘90s,” said Wade D. Wagner of Rossford, his new Cheap Trick t-shirt slung over his shoulder. “I’ve seen them before and this is just exciting. Cheap Trick is the only band that still has the original singer, guitar player and bass player.”

The band performed several songs from their classic live album At Budokan, including “Big Eyes,” “Surrender,” and of course, “I Want You to Want Me” to the delight of the roaring crowd.

Overall, Cheap Trick delivered a finger-lickin’ good Rib Off performance.