Dogs and Drinks hosts Pups and Paint night

WJHG-TV
Come celebrate National Oyster Day on friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Oyster Day is Friday, August 5th. Destination PC and Hunt’s Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant are teaming up for the special day. Being on the water, the seafood industry is a big economic boost for Bay County. “It’s really important because not only...
mypanhandle.com
Meet Terri, Mosey’s Cat
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A downtown business has a new team member and he’s a huge hit with customers. Terri wandered into Mosey’s on Grace Avenue a few weeks ago, shortly after the nightspot reopened from it’s Hurricane Michael damages. The cat walked in with some...
Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back
WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
Brian Kelley Announces Florida Residency & 'Epic Halloween Night Concert'
"I’m really looking forward to being home this fall recording another album & special project, and playing shows on the weekends at the beach!"
Deputies create Caring Hands Closet providing free clothes, shoes to students
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — What started as a few extra shirts and shoes at one Northwest Florida school, is becoming a county-wide initiative to provide for students in need. School Resource Officers are stocking up for a Caring Hands Closet in Okaloosa County. SROs with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up to collect […]
WEAR
Walton County Fire Rescue frees horse stuck in hay feeder
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County Fire Rescue helped free a horse stuck in a hay feeder Sunday. The owner of the horse called Walton County Fire Rescue for help. Walton County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Robin Grandstaff owns horses of her own, so she was happy to help. The horse,...
First Coast News
Woman paralyzed after jumping into shallow water in Florida bay
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman suffered "immediate paralysis" after she jumped feet first from a pontoon boat into very shallow water in the Florida Panhandle, authorities said. The incident happened Sunday in Choctawhatchee Bay, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say local first responders were...
getthecoast.com
Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off
Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
wuwf.org
Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts
According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
QSR magazine
Fazoli's Opens in Panama City, Florida
Fazoli’s is ready to bring more of its iconic Italian flavors to the Sunshine State. On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Fazoli’s first Panama City restaurant will open its doors at 2219 MLK Blvd. and begin serving its premium, craveable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks. “We can’t wait...
WJHG-TV
Middle school arts program in Panama City Beach receives big boost
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Surfside Middle School in Panama City Beach will be playing happy tunes this fall. The St. Joe Community foundation provided a $50,000 grant to the school. The nonprofit says its mission is to enrich the quality of life for the people of Northwest Florida. The...
mypanhandle.com
Summerfest 2022 in Downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Live music fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Summerfest showcases all types of bands, from rock and hip-hop to punk and metal. 27 acts from all over the U.S., including several local bands, are playing on two stages Saturday, July 30th at Mosey’s on Grace Avenue.
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern will remain unsettled for the next several days as a trough of low pressure lingers over the SE U.S. For tonight lows will fall into the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. On Wednesday we will see storms develop near the coast and then move inland. Rain chances will be 60%. Highs will reach the upper 80s. The rain chances stay high through Thursday before decreasing a little Friday and Saturday. Rain chances increase by Sunday into next week with highs near 90 and lows in the 70s.
WJHG-TV
Jeep association hosts school supply drive
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It might be hard to believe, but it’s almost time for the kids to head back to school. That’s why the Bay Area Jeep Association hosted a school supply drive Saturday afternoon. B.A.J.A. officials tell us they are working with schools. Officials with the...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1
River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WJHG-TV
PCB Police Chief says emergency beach closure ordinance was a ‘great success’
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For nearly two months, Panama City Beach officials have upheld a summer emergency beach closure ordinance for a historically “problem” area of the sandy beach. “The last thing you want to do is come here on vacation and not be able to...
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/lows in the 70s and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase Tuesday to 60-70% w/highs in the upper 80s to near 90. A persistent east coast trough will keep rain chances at 50-60% this week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. The tropics are quiet and no systems are expected to develop in the next week.
Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
WJHG-TV
Oscar Patterson Academy reopens after nearly 4 years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oscar Patterson Academy in Panama City is opening its doors back up again after being closed shut nearly four years following Hurricane Michael. The elementary school got much more than just a new name and logo. It’s been undergoing serious construction this past year, getting...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping from Pensacola man
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a woman who was able to escape at a Santa Rosa Beach gas station, according to a report. The victim was working in Escambia County when Lamar Tyreek Hudson, 30, contacted her stating that he […]
