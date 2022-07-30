Kingston declares housing emergency, implements tenant protections

spectrumlocalnews.com
Kingston makes historic move into rent stabilization
Rent stabilization is moving up — upstate, that is. Kingston will become the first city north of the northern suburbs to have the rent control policy in place, the Times Union reported. Rent stabilization is present in some Nassau, Westchester and Rockland county localities, and in more than 900,000 New York City apartments, but had not been expanded in ages until the Kingston Common Council passed a resolution last week declaring a housing emergency in the Ulster County city.
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
Fire at Ulster County Storage Facility, Some Report Losing Everything
The fire happened on Monday, August 1st. No matter what town you call home in the Hudson Valley, it's likely your town has at least one storage unit facility. Some areas like Poughkeepsie, Wallkill, and Kingston have at least 5 places where people can store the stuff they don't have room for at home. When you store your things at one of these places, you hope that those items will be safe but unfortunately, sometimes bad things can happen.
Kingston mayor asks PSC to investigate Central Hudson’s system stability and redundancy
KINGSTON – Mayor Steven Noble has asked the State Public Service Commission to look at Central Hudson Gas and Electric’s response to three storms this year that have disrupted power in the City of Kingston – a February ice storm and two July thunderstorm events. In a...
Kingston opts into Emergency Tenant Protection Act
On Thursday, July 28, the Kingston City Council voted to adopt the Emergency Tenant Protection Act by a vote of seven to one.
Nurses demand safer working conditions at Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Hundreds of nurses at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie are calling for better working conditions.
New cell tower expected to provide service in previously dark area
ROCK HILL – A Sullivan County-erected tower atop a Rock Hill peak is now in operation, with a public cell signal available to areas long unserved or underserved. “This represents the ‘perfect trifecta’ of services,” noted Legislator Alan Sorensen, whose district encompasses Rock Hill and the surrounding Town of Thompson. “Verizon is leasing space on our tower to provide cell service. We plan to utilize it ourselves for our emergency communications network. And ultimately we’ll offer wireless broadband via this tower, with signals reaching potentially as far away as Woodridge, Thompsonville and Yankee Lake.”
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Medline opens multimillion-dollar distribution center in Montgomery
Medline held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for its new facility on Route 416 in Montgomery. The national company makes essential supplies for advanced hospital care and surgical kits. The $120 million building replaces the old one in Middletown. “This is really a milestone for Orange County. Over a 1 million-square-foot,...
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of August 1
TWO STEPS FORWARD, TWO STEPS BACK ON SCAM PREVENTION. A phone rings, an answering machine picks up, and…you know the tune by now. “We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty.”. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has heard your complaints and is taking a...
Spreading the love on Van Buren Street
The people on Van Buren Street in Kingston held their “Spreading the Love” Community Block Party on Saturday, July 27 from noon to 8 p.m. There was food provided by local sponsors such as Plaza Pizza, Hannaford, Mexico Lindo, Bread Alone, Center for Creative Education, People’s Place, Sam’s Club, Community Action and Radio Kingston, to name a few. There were various DJ’s providing music, the Energy Dance Company performed, there was a bouncy house and face painting for the children and more.
Wanted: City of Newburgh, NY Needs Police Officers, How to Apply?
There are many people that grow up wanting to be police officers. Maybe you are one of them, maybe you are not. There are many challenges to becoming an officer. You need to be physically fit, motivated, and want to help people. Yes, there are a few more traits or...
New York health officials: Polio detected in Rockland wastewater samples
The polio virus has been detected in wastewater samples from early June in Rockland County and is genetically linked to a case confirmed last month in the area, New York state Department of Health officials said Monday. The polio cases are also genetically linked to samples from greater Jerusalem, Israel,...
Celebrate National Night Out in the Hudson Valley
Tonight is National Night Out. What is National Night Out? According to the website, National Night Out “Enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community”. Sounds like a great concept, doesn’t it? And tonight happens to be National Night Out 2022. If you live here in the Hudson Valley, there are a couple of places to celebrate National Night Out.
Rent-controlled apartments coming to Kingston
This allows upstate cities to establish rent control for certain rentals built before 1974.
Fallsburg faces water shortage
TOWN OF FALLSBURG – The recent lack of rain and the influx of thousands of summer residents are taxing the Town of Fallsburg’s water supply. As a result, Town Supervisor Kathy Rappaport said they have imposed voluntary water restrictions for the time being. “Our water shortage is a...
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
What’s Still Allowed? Burn Bans Back in Hudson Valley
Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
Large residential rental project to be constructed on Beacon waterfront
BEACON – Construction on the 246-unit 22 Edgewater Place residential rental property is underway with expectations that it will ease the housing crunch in the City of Beacon. A 2020 study found that Beacon has a zero percent market rate housing vacancy rate. Rodney Weber, founder of Weber Projects...
