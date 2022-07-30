ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Kingston declares housing emergency, implements tenant protections

By Olivia Leach
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Kingston makes historic move into rent stabilization

Rent stabilization is moving up — upstate, that is. Kingston will become the first city north of the northern suburbs to have the rent control policy in place, the Times Union reported. Rent stabilization is present in some Nassau, Westchester and Rockland county localities, and in more than 900,000 New York City apartments, but had not been expanded in ages until the Kingston Common Council passed a resolution last week declaring a housing emergency in the Ulster County city.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers

I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Fire at Ulster County Storage Facility, Some Report Losing Everything

The fire happened on Monday, August 1st. No matter what town you call home in the Hudson Valley, it's likely your town has at least one storage unit facility. Some areas like Poughkeepsie, Wallkill, and Kingston have at least 5 places where people can store the stuff they don't have room for at home. When you store your things at one of these places, you hope that those items will be safe but unfortunately, sometimes bad things can happen.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Government
Kingston, NY
Society
Mid-Hudson News Network

New cell tower expected to provide service in previously dark area

ROCK HILL – A Sullivan County-erected tower atop a Rock Hill peak is now in operation, with a public cell signal available to areas long unserved or underserved. “This represents the ‘perfect trifecta’ of services,” noted Legislator Alan Sorensen, whose district encompasses Rock Hill and the surrounding Town of Thompson. “Verizon is leasing space on our tower to provide cell service. We plan to utilize it ourselves for our emergency communications network. And ultimately we’ll offer wireless broadband via this tower, with signals reaching potentially as far away as Woodridge, Thompsonville and Yankee Lake.”
ROCK HILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County

MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Rent#Landlord#Dutch Village
News 12

Medline opens multimillion-dollar distribution center in Montgomery

Medline held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for its new facility on Route 416 in Montgomery. The national company makes essential supplies for advanced hospital care and surgical kits. The $120 million building replaces the old one in Middletown. “This is really a milestone for Orange County. Over a 1 million-square-foot,...
MONTGOMERY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Spreading the love on Van Buren Street

The people on Van Buren Street in Kingston held their “Spreading the Love” Community Block Party on Saturday, July 27 from noon to 8 p.m. There was food provided by local sponsors such as Plaza Pizza, Hannaford, Mexico Lindo, Bread Alone, Center for Creative Education, People’s Place, Sam’s Club, Community Action and Radio Kingston, to name a few. There were various DJ’s providing music, the Energy Dance Company performed, there was a bouncy house and face painting for the children and more.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
101.5 WPDH

Celebrate National Night Out in the Hudson Valley

Tonight is National Night Out. What is National Night Out? According to the website, National Night Out “Enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community”. Sounds like a great concept, doesn’t it? And tonight happens to be National Night Out 2022. If you live here in the Hudson Valley, there are a couple of places to celebrate National Night Out.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fallsburg faces water shortage

TOWN OF FALLSBURG – The recent lack of rain and the influx of thousands of summer residents are taxing the Town of Fallsburg’s water supply. As a result, Town Supervisor Kathy Rappaport said they have imposed voluntary water restrictions for the time being. “Our water shortage is a...
FALLSBURG, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm

An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s Still Allowed? Burn Bans Back in Hudson Valley

Each year in March, New York State puts burn bans in place to protect areas like the Hudson Valley from wildfires and air pollution. Generally, they end on May 14th, but high temperatures and dry conditions are leading some towns to re-instate the bans. Burn Bans in New York State.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Large residential rental project to be constructed on Beacon waterfront

BEACON – Construction on the 246-unit 22 Edgewater Place residential rental property is underway with expectations that it will ease the housing crunch in the City of Beacon. A 2020 study found that Beacon has a zero percent market rate housing vacancy rate. Rodney Weber, founder of Weber Projects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy