Veterans Make Up 6.2% Of Nevada’s State Workforce

www.2news.com
news3lv.com
Dems push back Nevada's answer on first primary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada had hoped to get a final answer later this fall, perhaps in September. That timetable is now pushed back as Democrats concentrate on first things first. Artie Blanco sits on the Democrats' Rules and Bylaws committee, which was planning to reach a decision this...
Fox5 KVVU
Applications open for new Nevada LGBTQ+ student council
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Silver State Equality is launching a new LGBTQ+ Student Advisory Council ahead of the new school year. The goal of the council, which is supported by a gift from NV Energy, is to help create a culture of inclusion in Nevada’s schools while working to counter the bullying, harassment, social isolation and bigotry that dramatically increase risk factors for LGBTQ+ students.
Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear
KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas and UNLV announced Monday they would jointly host debates for Nevada’s hotly-contested governor and U.S. Senate races — though it was not immediately clear if any of the four major campaigns have committed to attending those debates. The post Nevada U.S. Senate, governor debates scheduled with candidate participation unclear appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Cannabis businesses frustrated by $111-per-hour bills for state regulator tasks
“Why are fees being billed for routine staff activities … when the regulator's already been fully funded because the Legislature made it a priority starting in 2017?” Martin said. The post Cannabis businesses frustrated by $111-per-hour bills for state regulator tasks appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Kansas' top election official defeats conspiracy promoter
PHOENIX (AP) — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant...
2news.com
Valentine to face Schmitt in Missouri Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who entered Missouri’s Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race late, will move on to November after defeating Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others on Tuesday. Valentine, who so far has largely self-funded her campaign, will...
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
susanvillestuff.com
BLM Announces Fire Restrictions for NE California, NW Nevada Public Lands
The Bureau of Land Management on Monday, August 1st, will implement seasonal fire restrictions to prevent wildfire risk on public lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices in Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta and Siskiyou counties in California, and in Washoe County, Nevada. These seasonal restrictions are...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Nevada using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Like inflation, Nevada Health Link insurance going up
More than 100,000 Nevadans who get health insurance through Nevada Health Link might be in for a rate increase of more than 8% going into next year.
NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill
Policy, politics and progressive commentary When NV Energy turned to Nevada lawmakers last year to salvage a massive transmission line project that state utility regulators had already partially denied because of the potential cost to ratepayers, the utility’s CEO testified any increase to customers was years away. “We will put thousands of people to work today and Nevadans will not […] The post NV Energy seeks right to stick ratepayers with Greenlink bill appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
Kentucky flooding improves as heat builds in the central US
Kentucky flooding finally begins to improve Monday as the heat builds in the central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Nevada Appeal
GOP group backs Democratic Nevada attorney general
RENO – Thirteen Nevada Republicans announced a new coalition on Monday to endorse Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in his re-election bid against their party's nominee, Sigal Chattah, a right-wing candidate who bested a more moderate Republican primary contender. The announcement of “Republicans for Ford,” first reported by the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nevada casinos end year with another $1B win; Stateline way down in June
STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos finished fiscal 2022 with their 16th consecutive monthly win totaling more than $1 billion, but Stateline casinos were way down in June. Resorts reported $1.28 billion win in June driven by a 22.7% increase on the Las Vegas Strip that accounted for $734.7 million of that total.
2news.com
California not counting methane leaks from idle wells
California claims to know how much climate-warming gas is going into the air from within its borders. It's the law: California limits climate pollution and each year the limits get stricter. The state has also been a major oil and gas producer for more than a century, and authorities are...
2news.com
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
news3lv.com
Locals continue to clean-up the mess left behind Southern Nevada's recent storms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sounds of chainsaws and wood chippers are being heard in neighborhoods near Karen Avenue and Atlantic Street. Tree removal companies are taking out well over a dozen massive pines after severe storms Friday night, bringing them crashing down on apartment buildings and cars. “It...
2news.com
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
news3lv.com
Heavy road damage reported at Mojave National Preserve following Sundays storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Parts across Nevada and California report major damage as storms continue hitting the area on Sunday. The Mojave National Preserve, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas, reported significant damage to some roads across the National park. The park shared a photo on Sunday of...
CBS Austin
How Southern Nevada's recent storms have affected Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday's downpour, which ranged anywhere from three-tenths of an inch at Harry Reid International Airport to more than 1 inch on the Las Vegas Strip, is certainly welcome. But what about the bigger picture: do monsoons have an impact on Lake Mead, a principal source...
