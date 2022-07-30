Letter: ‘Change is needed at the CCSO and David (Shook) brings the responsible change we need’

www.clarkcountytoday.com
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies respond to shooting in St. Johns neighborhood
The vehicle and the suspected shooter left the area prior to deputies arriving. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of Vancouver. On Sunday (July 31) at about 2:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon...
Vancouver Police make arrest in shooting
Shuderrin Javion Flentroy, 22, was booked into the Clark County Jail on one count of Assault I and one count of Assault II. More charges could be added at a later time. A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Monday shooting in Vancouver. Monday (Aug. 1) night at...
The wait is almost over for the Clark County Fair
Organizers expect fans from all over Southwest Washington to return to “their fair”. For fair organizers, it has been too long. For fairgoers, it has been way too long. The wait, however, is about to come to an end. The Clark County Fair returns on Friday, the start of...
Vancouver Clinic to open new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Salmon Creek
VANCOUVER — On Monday, Aug. 8, Vancouver Clinic will open its new Internal Medicine Residency Clinic at Vancouver Clinic–Salmon Creek. It’s the first such clinic in Southwest Washington. At the residency clinic, 12 resident physicians will care for patients alongside established Vancouver Clinic doctors who will be sharing their skills and wisdom.
Middle school sports options expanding for Battle Ground students
More students will have access to more options this year as Battle Ground Public Schools continues its rollout of middle school sports. More students will have access to more options this year as Battle Ground Public Schools continues its rollout of middle school sports. The district is adding girls volleyball and co-ed track in 2022-23, in addition to longer seasons of basketball, soccer and cross country. Except for soccer, all sports will be open to students in grades 6–8. Soccer will be available to 7th and 8th grade students.
Former NFL Linebacker Thomas Williams to give a talk at Ridgefield High School Aug. 22
The event is open to the public and will be held on Mon., Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Ridgefield High School. Former NFL linebacker and current motivational speaker and author Thomas R. Williams is coming to Ridgefield to give a presentation to student athletes, and the public is invited to attend.
