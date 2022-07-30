Letter: ‘Change is needed at the CCSO and David (Shook) brings the responsible change we need’

More students will have access to more options this year as Battle Ground Public Schools continues its rollout of middle school sports. More students will have access to more options this year as Battle Ground Public Schools continues its rollout of middle school sports. The district is adding girls volleyball and co-ed track in 2022-23, in addition to longer seasons of basketball, soccer and cross country. Except for soccer, all sports will be open to students in grades 6–8. Soccer will be available to 7th and 8th grade students.

