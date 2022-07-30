ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Local middle schoolers graduate from summer enrichment program

By Payton Holloway
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local middle schoolers are celebrating.

The students graduated from the Compass Academy Network enrichment program in a ceremony held at Joplin’s Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.

The summer program is free and helps middle school students from all over the area develop skills and a personal vision for their academic future.

The graduates received awards and a gift certificate for school supplies.

