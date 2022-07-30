ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Missouri American Water celebrates pipe replacement project

By Payton Holloway
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri American Water is celebrating the completion of a water pipe replacement project in north Joplin.

The multi-phase project began in 2019.

About 4.5 miles of two-inch water pipe was replaced with eight-inch pipe.

Officials say the upgrade will supply about 9.5 times more water to the area, improving both water system reliability and fire protection.

