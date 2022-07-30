ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Thousands turn out to the 15th annual Riverwest 24 and it is as quirky as ever

By Sarah McGrew
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xftJw_0gyIBjlr00

More than a thousand people have hit the streets in Riverwest for the 15th annual Riverwest 24, and the event is as quirky as ever.

Participant Craig Schanning said the best part of the event is "seeing the quirky things of Riverwest, the quirky people of Riverwest, and just doing fun things."

The event is a bit different this year due to construction on Humboldt. So riders will be taking a different loop around the neighborhood.

"We're inviting everyone to take a new lap through their old neighborhood," said one of the event organizers Julie Krawczyk.

Participants score points by completing laps, checking in at checkpoints, and participating in bonus challenges which range from rock climbing, playing fetch with a dog, or getting a tattoo.

Most of all, people say it's the camaraderie of the event they enjoy most.

"It's like a community hug disguised as a bike race," Katy Amphlett said.

"It's my favorite weekend of the year, I also love to bike and it's just a great, fun time with friends, Sarah Jacobson said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeerecord.com

Please enjoy 34 pictures from the 2022 Brady Street Festival

It was one of those Milwaukee summer weekends—a Milwaukee summer weekend where the weather was perfect and there were 8,000 things going on. And while things like the Riverwest 24 and German Fest were certainly huge and wonderful, nothing could quite top the massive return of Brady Street Festival. Music, food, art, and TONS of people packed nine blocks of Brady Street on Saturday. We were there for a chunk of it, and this is what we saw. (All photos by Tayler Photography unless otherwise noted.)
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Art Museum's lakeside event returns, 1st of 3 weekends

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Art Museum on Saturday, July 30 kicked off the first of three weekend "Lakeside at MAM" events. Located on the museum's east lawn, Lakeside at MAM celebrates artistry of all kinds. Visitors can check out a lineup of musicians, yoga and dance classes, and refreshments. There are art-making stations for kids, too.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Silver City International Festival returns September 10

Since its start in 2012, Silver City International Festival has celebrated the numerous cultures that help make Silver City the most diverse neighborhood in Milwaukee through food, the arts, and music. In 2020, what would have been the ninth annual festival was canceled on account of the COVID-19 crisis. A pet parade happened in its place in an effort to draw people to local businesses in a safe and socially distant way.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How Bradford Beach Came to Be

The weather must have been scorching when this photograph of Bradford Beach was taken on a summer day in the late 1930s. Not only was every parking space on Lincoln Memorial Drive occupied, but a few dozen people were actually out in the chilly waters of Lake Michigan. The beach...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Enjoy summer and spend a day at Lake Lenwood

West Bend, WI – One of the hidden gems in Washington County is Lake Lenwood, 7053 Lenwood Drive, just east off Highway 144. Look for the big yellow sign. Beach opens daily at 10 a.m. Lake Lenwood is a daily recreational spot. If you don’t want to camp, you...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jacobson
spectrumnews1.com

German Fest thrives in return from pandemic hiatus

MILWAUKEE — Nine-year-old Barnaby couldn’t be more excited to run in his seventh Dachshund Derby race. “He’s won three times, so we have high hopes for him today,” said Tonya Klein, one of Barnaby’s owners. Klein and Chris Willey, Barnaby’s owners, said they saw these...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Experiencing the Bristol Renaissance Faire for the first time

Some places renaissance festivals come and go, while some places renaissance festivals become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples renaissance festivals with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: the Bristol Renaissance Faire!
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Popular Kenosha Cafe To Move to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A popular Kenosha café will be making the move from the city to the village of Pleasant Prairie. The village Plan Commission approved the move of Daily Dose Café from its current location on 60th Street in Kenosha to the former Garbo Motor building on 75th Street.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Riverwest
100fmrockford.com

Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing

BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
BROOKFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tattoo
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy