Third police pursuit of the week crashes out on DIP

WALA-TV FOX10
Cameras downtown capture Sunday morning shooting in heart of entertainment district
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tuesday was 72 hours since a shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one innocent bystander struck. Now, Mobile Police are reviewing surveillance video capturing parts of the crime. Though, the burning question is, do all the cameras downtown work?. “To my knowledge,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette PD: Man turns himself in after South Street shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - A man charged in a weekend shooting in Bay Minette turned himself in to authorities. On Saturday, the Bay Minette Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred on South Street. According to investigators, a woman was injured by gunfire and suffered a minor injury to her arm.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man charged with firing at car on I-10 in Baldwin County during alleged road rage incident
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Robertsdale man after they say he shot at another vehicle on Interstate 10 in what they’re calling a road rage incident. Deputies arrested Forrest Carter Kyser, 30, of Robertsdale after they say he ultimately admitted to shooting at...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: 2 injured in head-on collision involving wrong-way driver on I-165
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were transported for treatment of their injuries following a head-on collision Tuesday morning on I-165 between Bay Bridge Road and Water Street involving a wrong-way driver. The Mobile Police Department said that at about 8:52 a.m. officers responded to the traffic accident on southbound...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fast and furious weekend for police with several high-speed chases in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police officers were busy chasing down several people over the last few days, including a 12-year-old boy who was driving a stolen car. The first incident was on Thursday when officers said Claude Valrie and Derrick Coleman led officers on a chase reaching speeds of 90 mph.
2 in hospital, 1 with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after wrong way driver on I-165: Mobile Police
UPDATE (12:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department confirmed a two-car head on collision on I-165 southbound at around 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, August 2 resulted in two people sent to the hospital, one for severe injuries and the other for life-threatening injuries. Upon investigation, officers discovered a man was traveling south on I-165 in the northbound […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Victim hit by bullet shrapnel at busiest intersection in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting in the heart of Mobile’s entertainment district left one man struck by bullet fragments, and police said he was just walking around downtown when it happened. This unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, and a nearby business said they had a rush of scared...
WALA-TV FOX10
Robertsdale Police looking for whoever crashed their car into AT&T retail store
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -Robertsdale Police have a mystery on their hands and are hoping someone in the community can help them solve it. Early Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 somebody smashed through the front of the AT&T retail store on Hwy. 59 and then took off. The impact was caught on camera but not much else.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fired Citronelle police officer charged with beating inmate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A fired Citronelle police officer has been charged in federal court with beating an inmate at the city jail. Jason Scott Meade, 43, of Semmes, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the single-count indictment charging him with deprivation of rights under color of law. A judge scheduled his trial for October.
Mississippi Press
Pascagoula man charged with shooting which sent one victim to hospital
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 21-year-old Pascagoula man has been charged in a July 28 shooting which left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found the victim and he was transported to Singing River Hospital by personal vehicle and was reported in stable condition as of Friday.
Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
WALA-TV FOX10
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WPMI
Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
WALA-TV FOX10
Innocent woman wounded in shootout at Tillman’s Corner bar
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said an innocent woman was wounded in a shootout at a bar in Tillman’s Corner early Monday morning. Officers said it happened at D Spot Daiquiri on Highway 90 just before 1 a.m. According to investigators, two men were shooting at each other...
WALA-TV FOX10
Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police. There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man shot dead on Parkway Drive in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man was gunned down Sunday morning on Parkway Drive. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police make arrest in weekend murder case, release name of victim
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a 19-year-old accused of gunning down a man on Parkway Drive over the weekend. Investigators said Wesley Darrington, 21, was shot and killed while he was in a vehicle parked in front of a home around 11 a.m. on Sunday. On Monday night,...
WEAR
Woman found guilty of shooting neighbor 6 times at Escambia County apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 72-year-old woman was found guilty of shooter her next-door neighbor six times at the Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments in Escambia County. An Escambia County jury found Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum guilty on Friday of Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm. The incident happened on the...
Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Defense claims accused Ladd-Peebles shooter was defending himself against mob
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the victims of a shooting last year during a high school football game admitted they and others were charging toward the alleged shooter and preparing to attack him and his friends, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Detective John Scroggins II of the Mobile Police...
