West Virginia abortion clarification bill passes in Senate

www.wdtv.com
Related
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
‘What about my life?’ West Virginia girl, 12, speaks out against anti-abortion bill
Plea by Addison Gardner during public hearing against bill that would prohibit procedure in nearly all cases goes viral
POLITICO
Shelley Moore Capito hit her fellow West Virginian, Joe Manchin, for striking a climate and tax deal with Democrats this week: "It's not good for our state."
What happened: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) told POLITICO on Thursday she was "very surprised" to see her fellow West Virginian, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, strike a climate and energy, tax and health care deal with Democrats this week, knocking it as "not good for our state." "I was surprised....
West Virginia Senate passes abortion ban even in cases of rape after 8 weeks
July 30 (UPI) -- West Virginia lawmakers nearly passed on Friday the nation's first law banning abortion since Roe vs. Wade was struck. But the Republican-led state Senate had one qualm with the version of the bill already passed by the House of Delegates, which would've banned abortions after 14 weeks: it didn't go far enough.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elle
Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too
In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
Idaho Republicans Reject Amendment Allowing Abortion to Save Woman's Life
Idaho Republicans rejected an amendment to their party platform that would have allowed abortion to save a mother's life. A 2020 law banning abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest or to protect the mother's life is set to take effect in the deeply conservative state 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
Rescued Beagles are one step closer to adoption
The first group of beagles that were rescued from Envigo RMS in Cumberland, Virginia is on their way to being adopted. is arriving in Maryland Thursday, on the way to being adopted after being removed from an animal testing facility. A total of 4,000 beagles were removed from the facility where they were bred for animal experimentation.
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP Sen. Joni Ernst Blocks Bill Protecting Right To Birth Control
Republican lawmakers are celebrating the end of nationwide abortion rights while blocking federal protections for birth control.
Smoking Issues Arise at Virginia's First Casino - Surprised Patrons Voice Opinion
A surprise came to mind this past weekend when the first patrons enter the casino in Bristol for its opening weekend as the temporary facility. Social media complaints about smoking and the amount of smoke in the facility were present following the opening. Many patrons were not prepared for smoking within the gaming area.
WebMD
Texas Sues Biden Administration Over Emergency Abortion Guidance
July 15, 2022 – The state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance that says hospitals are required to provide emergency abortions regardless of state law. The complaint filed by Texas says that the law...
Indiana AG's Probe Of Doctor Who Gave 10-Year-Old Abortion 'Riddled With Inaccuracies'
Dr. Caitlin Bernard's lawyer said Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation relied on consumer complaints from people with "no first-hand knowledge."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
After judge's order, W.Va.'s abortion clinic resuming care
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic pressed forward Tuesday with scheduling abortions, even as the state’s attorney general went to the Supreme Court to try to stop it. A Charleston judge on Monday blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, freeing the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia to begin scheduling abortion patients. Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Tuesday her staff planned to begin performing abortions as early as next week. “We’re determined to continue doing so for as long as we’re able,” she said in a statement. She called Monday’s decision “a sigh of relief.” The same day, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office had filed a motion to the state Supreme Court asking it to block the decision from going into effect while his office proceeds with an appeal. He said it was “critical” for his office to file an immediate stay Tuesday “to prevent immediate loss of precious life.”
Political Ad Shows Doctor Asking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott If He'll Allow An Abortion
After a brief conversation, the doctor hangs up the phone and tells the parents, “Yeah, that’s gonna be a no. Best of luck to you.”
House Judiciary Advances Abortion Bill to Floor
The House Judiciary Committee met today to discuss House Bill 302, clarifying WV abortion law. The changes in the bill include the insertion of Article 2R: the Unborn Child Protection Act. House Bill 302 prohibits abortion in West Virginia. The bill changed very little from the version introduced by the Health Committee yesterday. A definition changes from the originating bill for ectopic pregnancy to ectopic fertilization did take place for clarification purposes.
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.
West Virginia And Indiana Move Closer To Near-Total Abortion Bans
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is expected to sign the ban into law soon. Indiana's ban is expected to quickly pass through the GOP-controlled legislature.
Manchin, Democratic leadership strike deal to advance controversial natural gas pipeline in Appalachia
The permitting deal was struck between Manchin, Schumer and Pelosi to secure Manchin's vote on the larger economic and energy package.
MedicalXpress
Nearly half of all states have now passed laws limiting authority to respond to public health emergencies
Newly updated data released today by the Temple University Center for Public Health Law Research on LawAtlas.org captures details of laws in 21 states that establish new limits on executive authority to act in response to public health emergencies. "Since January 2021, 21 states have passed new laws restricting public...
Comments / 0