15 local football teams talk start of 2022 season with Dekalb and Jackson County media day

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More local football teams took the stage on Friday as high school media days continued. In Rainsville, we heard from 15 different programs as they previewed the 2022 season.

On Friday we heard from Section, Valley Head, Ider, Scottsboro, Sylvania, Planview, Pisgah, Fyffe, Fort Payne, Geraldine, Collinsville, North Jackson, Crossville, North Sand Mountain and Woodville.

The high school football season gets underway the week of August 19.

