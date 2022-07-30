ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Senate District 35 race: Barbara Sharief sues Lauren Book

 4 days ago
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Matt Gaetz Is One of 20 House Republicans To Vote Against Human Trafficking Bill: It Passed by 401 Votes to 20

Rep. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's been a busy few days for Florida's Republican Representative Matt Gaetz, and he's managed to ensure that he will remain in the headlines for a few more days. On July 26 he was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Wake up to the real pocketbook issues in Florida | Letters

Governor plans to fight “woke ideology” of PayPal and other Financial Services | July 28. The governor opines that banks, credit cards and money transfers “should not be colluding with one another to marginalize people they have political disagreements with. That is not the way you can run an economy effectively.” Indeed. Perhaps the governor should heed his own advice. Whatever happened to the Republican tenet of less government overreach and free capital markets? I’ll wait.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”

On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties

One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond

An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
Hypebae

19-Year-Old Activist Shuts Down Matt Gaetz's Misogynistic Comments

Just when you think Matt Gaetz couldn’t get any scummier, he goes and proves us wrong. The middle-aged man who is under investigation for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old, as well as sex trafficking, recently body-shamed those who want to have abortions. This past weekend, the Florida republican...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Citizens dropping South Florida residents because their home's replacement value exceeds cap

MIAMI – Insurance costs have skyrocketed across the state. As home values increase, it's becoming harder to get insurance from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance."Insurance is probably the biggest issue we see on the forefront in Florida and that's why we had a special session on property insurance this pass years," said State Rep. Chip LaMarca.But, during that special session, lawmakers failed to address a major concern impacting thousands of homeowners being priced out of getting coverage by Citizens, which is a last resort for many property owners."This is actually an issue I tried to include in the bill last...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?

Mary Whitworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.
FLORIDA STATE

