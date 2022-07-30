First on CNN: Louisiana prosecutor in Ronald Greene case gets case file from federal investigators

ktvz.com
Examination of the substance in Brittney Griner's vape cartridges violated Russian law, defense expert says
The examination of the substance contained in vape cartridges that WNBA star Brittney Griner's carried at a Moscow airport in February did not comply with Russian law, a defense expert testified Tuesday in her high-stakes drug-smuggling trial.
Kansas' top election official defeats conspiracy promoter
PHOENIX (AP) — The top state elections official in Kansas beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories in one of several primaries Tuesday featuring candidates for secretary of state who have expressed skepticism of elections or promoted lies about the 2020 presidential election. Kansas had no significant problems with its 2020 elections and former President Donald Trump carried the state handily. Yet Secretary of State Scott Schwab found himself on sometimes tricky ground politically because many Republicans have embraced Trump’s baseless claims that massive fraud cost him the race nationally. Schwab has repeatedly vouched for the safety of Kansas elections and touted new GOP-pushed laws, including ones that restrict the delivery of ballots by third parties. He’s also said he can’t vouch for other states’ elections. The message worked well for him in his primary against Mike Brown, a construction contractor and former county commissioner in the Kansas City area. Brown embraced election conspiracy theories and promised to rid the state of ballot drop boxes.
Michigan GOP Rep. Meijer, who impeached Trump, concedes
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer was trailing a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats. The primaries for Meijer, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were too early to call on Wednesday morning. They are the biggest test yet for GOP incumbents who broke with Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to keep him in power on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines for the impeachment vote, and he endorsed GOP challengers to them in the midterm elections. In other races, Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, both members of the progressive “Squad” in Congress, sailed through their primary elections. In Arizona, a leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement was badly trailing in his Republican primary. Some of the top elections:
Atlanta’s image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre
ATLANTA (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been taught about...
Rudy Giuliani sued by ex-wife Judith: Pay me $260K or go to prison
Hold on to your hair dye. Rudy Giuliani, already suffering under a mountain of legal issues, can add another to the heap. He’s being sued by his ex-wife who wants him to cough up more than a quarter of a million dollars, or go to prison. In new court papers filed Tuesday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Judith Giuliani claims that the former mayor and one-time personal attorney to Donald Trump is in contempt of court for allegedly withholding $262,000 he should have paid her under the terms of their divorce settlement for things like their Palm...
