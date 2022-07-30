ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

How a Memphis maternity care is helping moms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Expecting moms in Memphis are getting a lot of help from a maternity care. The Memphis Morning Center has delivered more than 1,000 babies of more than 42 nationalities. ABC24 photographer Shiela Whaley showed us how they're making these new moms feel more comfortable.
localmemphis.com

Shelby Farms Park named finalist for grant to renovate dog park, and they need your help to win it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog park at Shelby Farms Park is in the running for a $5,000 renovation grant, and the park needs your help to win it. Knoxville-based pet brand PetSafe is giving away $125,000 in grants as part of their "Bark for your Park" campaign, and Shelby Farms Park is one of the 30 finalists for the grant, given to five existing dog parks around the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

New multipurpose room opens at Whitehaven Community Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-million dollar multipurpose room is one of the latest developments opening in Whitehaven. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday, marking the start of construction on a new banquet hall, which will be part of the Whitehaven Community Center and park. Local officials said the new...
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MSCS offering incentives ahead of potential bus driver shortage

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As the state's largest school district prepares for a news conference Tuesday, there is one major question looming about school bus drivers in Shelby County—will there be enough?. About 24,000 students rely on bus transportation in the Memphis Shelby County School District. The company...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Golden Gate Cathedral Blessing, Boosting Backpack Giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Count on Bishop Ed Stephens Jr. to always come with something fresh. “I believe in the principle of neuroplasticity,” said Stephens, the senior pastor at Golden Gate Cathedral for the past three decades. “It works with these children.”. He’s talking about stretching the minds...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue

Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis Area Legal Services cuts ribbon for new location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS), the "primary provider" of civil legal representation to low income families in four western Tennessee counties, has a new location. On Friday, the company held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new goal of reaching more people who need representation. Last...
MEMPHIS, TN
celebsbar.com

Newlywed Pharmacist Murdered At Fiji Resort Was Beaten To Death In Bathroom

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] More information has been revealed about Christe Chen’s shocking Turtle Island death. Last month we reported news of a Memphis, Tennessee couple that decided to spend their honeymoon at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort in Fiji which ended in a tragedy. At the time no...
MEMPHIS, TN

