Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen Walters
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Tuition-free South Memphis charter school now open
I3 won't have your normal classroom setting. Instead, students in sixth to 12th grade will learn at their own pace in their own space.
How a Memphis maternity care is helping moms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Expecting moms in Memphis are getting a lot of help from a maternity care. The Memphis Morning Center has delivered more than 1,000 babies of more than 42 nationalities. ABC24 photographer Shiela Whaley showed us how they're making these new moms feel more comfortable.
Shelby Farms Park named finalist for grant to renovate dog park, and they need your help to win it
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dog park at Shelby Farms Park is in the running for a $5,000 renovation grant, and the park needs your help to win it. Knoxville-based pet brand PetSafe is giving away $125,000 in grants as part of their "Bark for your Park" campaign, and Shelby Farms Park is one of the 30 finalists for the grant, given to five existing dog parks around the country.
New multipurpose room opens at Whitehaven Community Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-million dollar multipurpose room is one of the latest developments opening in Whitehaven. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday, marking the start of construction on a new banquet hall, which will be part of the Whitehaven Community Center and park. Local officials said the new...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: July 26 – August 1
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Baby Jack’s BBQ – […]
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
Shelby County School District prepares rising middle school students with ‘transition camp’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rising middle school students within the Shelby County School District have a little more insight into what middle school has to offer after a month full of ‘transition camps.’. The two-day-long camps brought students and their parents to their new schools for half a school...
No, there was not a school shooting at a Frayser Elementary School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article posted on a website Monday claimed that there was an active shooter at a Frayser elementary school at the 1600 block of Dalewood Avenue, which is Frayser Achievement Elementary School. The article claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in the shooting,...
'Leaving feeling loved' | Healthcare center specializes in comforting new moms
The Memphis Morning Center has delivered more than 1,000 babies of more than 42 nationalities. Their executive director said that their care is comprehensive.
MSCS offering incentives ahead of potential bus driver shortage
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As the state's largest school district prepares for a news conference Tuesday, there is one major question looming about school bus drivers in Shelby County—will there be enough?. About 24,000 students rely on bus transportation in the Memphis Shelby County School District. The company...
As It Emerges, Memphis’ Orange Mound Tower Empowers Black Ownership and Community Wealth
On a trip to Memphis, I became fully immersed in a community of Black innovators that is intentionally and unapologetically reclaiming its home. Thanks to Memphis Brand, BLACK ENTERPRISE had the pleasure of convening with a glowing group of creators to share its perspective on the city’s thriving Black arts and culture.
Golden Gate Cathedral Blessing, Boosting Backpack Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Count on Bishop Ed Stephens Jr. to always come with something fresh. “I believe in the principle of neuroplasticity,” said Stephens, the senior pastor at Golden Gate Cathedral for the past three decades. “It works with these children.”. He’s talking about stretching the minds...
Todd Payne: Crime Is Cordova’s No. 1 Issue
Combatting Cordova’s out-of-control crime has become the platform for Todd Payne, the Republican nominee for Shelby County Commission District 5. District 5 includes Cordova along with several precincts in North East Memphis. The community has become the latest hot spot of the crime wave washing over the City of...
'The victims in our midst' | The Red Sand Project brings awareness to human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday, Memphians came together to raise awareness and urge the entire community to protect potential victims of human trafficking. A campaign called "The Red Sand Project" began in 2014. Red sand is used by this campaign to represent people who have fallen through the cracks because of social economics or political systems.
Wolfchase Galleria holds giveaway for students
Wolfchase Galleria gave away 250 backpacks and other school supplies on Saturday. The mall also held a fashion show for kids to show off their new school clothes.
Demarcus Dickerson runs the Dehydration Station to keep the community hydrated
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If there is anything Memphians can count on, it is that Demarcus Dickerson will be at Parkway and Poplar Avenue each and every day. He started his own Dehydration Station. It is a satisfying service for a quenching need. “It’s very important because people are thirsty....
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
'Enough is enough' | Community advocates, leaders walk in solidarity against gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — After a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night, city leaders and victims' families walked in solidarity against gun violence. One resident said the walk is not in vain. “We started off saying a walk, but it’s not a walk. It’s a movement,” community advocate...
Memphis Area Legal Services cuts ribbon for new location
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS), the "primary provider" of civil legal representation to low income families in four western Tennessee counties, has a new location. On Friday, the company held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new goal of reaching more people who need representation. Last...
Newlywed Pharmacist Murdered At Fiji Resort Was Beaten To Death In Bathroom
[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] More information has been revealed about Christe Chen’s shocking Turtle Island death. Last month we reported news of a Memphis, Tennessee couple that decided to spend their honeymoon at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort in Fiji which ended in a tragedy. At the time no...
