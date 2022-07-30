ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Suburban man arrested after painting over Pride-styled fire hydrant

By Andy Koval
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

GENEVA, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly painting over a Pride-styled fire hydrant in Geneva.

At around noon, Geneva police responded to the area of Kirk and State on the report of a defacement. Police said a fire hydrant, which was a part of the “Art of Fire” program, was styled to honor Pride.

Residents have painted more than 100 hydrants throughout Geneva during the past 10 years.

Following a short investigation, police believe Jonathan Darmstadt, 55, of Plainfield, was responsible.

He was charged with two counts of criminal defacement of property.

Comments / 11

Guest
3d ago

Omg how sickening this Geneva and st Charles area got. Super liberal and CRT in schools and drag Queen parades. Yuck 🤢

Reply
15
BigBoy
2d ago

City funds or property should never be used giving the ability for a certain group to push their agenda. Paint it red so it’s easier for the fire dept. to see and identify in case of an emergency.

Reply
3
Gloria Davis
4d ago

fire hydrants should not be vandalized they should be RED period!!!!!!!!!

Reply(1)
17
IN THIS ARTICLE
