Police: Suburban man arrested after painting over Pride-styled fire hydrant
GENEVA, Ill. — A man was arrested Friday for allegedly painting over a Pride-styled fire hydrant in Geneva.
At around noon, Geneva police responded to the area of Kirk and State on the report of a defacement. Police said a fire hydrant, which was a part of the “Art of Fire” program, was styled to honor Pride.
Residents have painted more than 100 hydrants throughout Geneva during the past 10 years.
Following a short investigation, police believe Jonathan Darmstadt, 55, of Plainfield, was responsible.
He was charged with two counts of criminal defacement of property.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 11