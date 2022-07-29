Reader photo pick of the week: Day and night

www.postandcourier.com
Hunting for Charleston Haints and Graveyard GhostsRene CizioCharleston, SC
The perfect bachelorette weekend in Charleston, S.C.Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerCharleston, SC
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in CharlestonMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Charleston, SC
Visiting trails, swamps and dodging gators in Cypress GardensRene CizioCharleston, SC
Take a Look at This Award-Winning Seafood Restaurant in Charleston, SCKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
BENNETT, Nathan Jr., 85, of Charleston died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. BRYAN, Peggy Lavern, 73, of North Charleston died July 26. Arrangements by the Low Country Mortuary. GRANT, Jacquelyn E., 61, of James Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. JENKINS, Joseph, 92,...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
The Post and Courier
1555 Terns Nest Road, Charleston, SC 29412
This waterfront property has some of the most stunning and expansive views overlooking the most beautiful waterways and marshes on the island. Nested near the end of a cul-de-sac and just 3 miles from Folly Beach with views of both the Morris Island and Sullivans Island lighthouses. Upon entering the home you will notice the spacious family room w/ beautiful oak hardwood floors cathedral ceilings wood burning fireplace and double doors leading out to the back porch. The newly renovated kitchen is just off the family room and has been totally renovated to include all new stainless appliances custom white shaker soft close cabinets and pantry granite countertops and a custom walnut countertop on the island. The dining room is perfect for gatherings or just watching the wildlife activity out the back window. There is a bedroom downstairs that offers privacy for those guests who come visit with a full bath and laundry access. The primary bedroom is upstairs and has his and her closets with double doors leading out to a spacious private deck for the best spot of the house. The dock is just a short walk out the back door and to the water and includes a floating dock for tidal boat access. Owners have a 21 foot boat that has plenty of water coming and going with an exception of 1 hour of low tide (BUYER TO VERIFY IF IMPORTANT TO BUYER). There is plenty of extra storage space under the house. Fenced in yard for the pets minus along sea wall. Recent replacements include a new roof new HVAC entire fireplace to include chimney with new marble surround and mantle sea wall and dock. James Island is home to the 643-acre James Island County Park. Folly Beach is 3 miles away with biking lanes down Folly Rd. Folly Beach also has a public boat landing for launching the boat. 2599 Sol Legare Rd is another public boat landing nearby. Downtown Charleston and home to the Medical University of SC is 5 miles away. This neighborhood enters and exits at the stop light on Folly Road at the Harris Teeter shopping center and gas station. Kayak paddle board boat or just sit and take in the beauty this property has to offer. FYI: Detached garage next door is a separate TMS# and lot # and DOES NOT CONVEY with this property. A $2 500 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.
pethelpful.com
Dog-Friendly Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina Is Way Too Cute for Words
Looking for a pet-friendly hotel that's truly welcoming to dogs can be more difficult than you'd think. Luckily, social media is making it easier than ever for pet parents to share both positive and negative experiences--so your search can be easier than ever!. Even if you're not in the market...
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant realtor joins Carolina One
One new realtor from Mount Pleasant recently joined Carolina One Real Estate. A licensed Realtor for more than twenty years in New York, Connecticut and South Carolina, Kai Audett is the most recent experienced real estate agent to affiliate with Carolina One’s Mount Pleasant Coleman Blvd. office. Audett’s real estate credentials include many years of renovation, building and construction, finance and investment strategies. Audett extensively uses market trends and demographics to find the right home for buyers and the most effective marketing opportunities for sellers. Audett has earned numerous professional real estate designations and maintains membership in professional associations nationally (NAR) and in both Connecticut and South Carolina. Members of the Charleston Ocean Racing Association, Kai and her husband are avid Lowcountry sailors. They are the proud parents of five grown children and the owners of a chocolate labradoodle named Kodiak and a goldendoodle named Lily. Audett enjoys cooking and entertaining with friends, painting, traveling, reading, cycling and hiking. Reach her at kai.audett@carolinaone.com or (845) 261-3655.
WIS-TV
Carolina Ale House to raise funds in support of Folds of Honor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Carolina Ale House announced it is raising funds for military families of service members that have died or become disabled in the line of duty. The restaurant is teaming up with Budweiser to assist Folds of Honor. The nonprofit organization provides educational scholarships for spouses and children for U.S. service members. From Monday, August 1 through Sept. 5, patrons of Carolina Ale House can donate while visiting.
The Post and Courier
Photos: The 2022 Folly Beach Wahine Classic
Surfers came to The Washout to compete on the final day of the Folly Beach Wahine Classic on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Traveling Solo? Give Back Through a Stay at HarbourView Inn in Charleston
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: It’s hard to find anything but Southern Charm in Charleston, but the HarbourView Inn gives you an opportunity to feel just like you are coming home. This quaint waterfront inn provides unique experiences and amenities designed to make you feel like you’ve lived in Charleston forever.
charlestonmag.com
The legendary story of Vincent Chicco, a 19th-century immigrant restaurateur who faced down the governor over booze laws and won
(Clockwise from above left) Vincent Chicco and his wife, Mary, are buried in St. Lawrence Cemetery on the upper peninsula; Governor Benjamin Tillman and Vincent Chicco immortalized on a cigar box label; Chicco capitalized on his notoriety by minting tokens for use in his restaurant and bar. Our fascination with...
Multiple Lowcountry police departments hosting National Night Out
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several law enforcement agencies across the Lowcountry will host National Night Out events on Tuesday. National Night Out events are occasions local police departments hold to build and maintain relationships with neighboring communities. The following police departments are planning National Night Out: Charleston Police Department Charleston Police will host their National […]
live5news.com
New West Ashley building design guidelines to be unveiled
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New guidelines that developers and architects designing properties in the West Ashley community will have to follow are being presented to the Charleston Design Review Board Monday night. The DRB’s meeting will include a presentation of new urban design principles to steer future design. City of...
The Post and Courier
Cargo see-saw has congestion ebbing and flowing at Savannah, Charleston ports
Container ships are backing up off the Port of Savannah while it's clear sailing to the Port of Charleston, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Holy City's waterfront is more efficient than its counterpart to the south. Instead, the offshore congestion is partly determined by what maritime journalist Barry Parker...
OneBerkeley back to school festival planned for August 13
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District will usher in a new school year with the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival. The school district wants to ensure students and their families have a successful start to the new school year by hosting a morning of fun activities. More than 3,000 bags stuffed […]
The Post and Courier
Spice Palette, serving new and traditional Indian cuisine, opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Sujith Varghese never intended to open a restaurant in Charleston. The owner of two Indian restaurants in New York, Varghese came to Charleston last year for a vacation. After a meal at a local Indian restaurant, Varghese’s friend suggested he open a location in the Lowcountry.
The Post and Courier
'Unreal' 5-foot yellow jacket nest found in Summerville attic
SUMMERVILLE — Eric “Critter” McCool, world renowned bee extraction specialist, removed a 5-foot tall yellow jacket nest from inside someone’s roof. McCool received a call from a Summerville pest control business that a man had a yellow jacket infestation in his home in a neighborhood off of Ashley River Road on July 26. He was contracted to open the roof and remove the nest. Using a thermal imaging camera and some other tools, he pinpointed the exact spot in the roof the yellow jackets were, and came to learn the nest was 5 feet tall, 3 feet wide and 15 inches thick.
The Post and Courier
Carnival adjusts COVID test requirement, but not for SC cruises
Vaccinated passengers on the Charleston-based Carnival Sunshine will still need to show a negative COVID-19 test before they'll be allowed to board, despite the cruise line's decision to drop the requirement starting Aug. 4 for most of its shorter sailings from U.S. ports. Almost all of the Sunshine's itineraries include...
The Post and Courier
Real News Briefs for 07.30.22
Mary Molony, a Native Charlestonian, has joined The Boulevard Company. She brings with her 37 years of success in residential sales across the Tri-County Area, helping her clients buy and sell their dream homes. Mary has resided in Mount Pleasant her entire adult life and has witnessed the population growth from 3,000 to 96,000 over the years. She knows every street and area and is not close to being done with her career. Mary says, “People give me energy!” and feels this is a very positive and exciting move that will enable her to continue to serve her clients with her honed knowledge and skills with “The Golden Rule” as her guide. Mary is a licensed SC Real Estate Broker, Certified Residential Specialist, Charter and Life Member of East Cooper Top Producers, Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, SCAR, NAR and has enjoyed being in the top 10% of Realtors nationally for years. If you are looking for personal, professional real estate service, Mary can be reached at mary@theblvdcompany.com.
charlestonmag.com
One of the most in demand entertainers in the city, DJ Natty Heavy spins records by night and writes children’s books by day
She’s Got the Beat Josalyn Lopes inspired her father, Nate—aka DJ Natty Heavy—to create a series of children’s books about a young girl whose beats aim to entertain and educate. Nate Lopes was just 13 when he landed his first DJ job. He took over from...
live5news.com
Steamy Evening and More Heat Tuesday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Above average temperatures and below average rain chances are expected for the first week of August. A few showers and storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon and evening, most spots will stay dry. Warm, muggy and mainly dry conditions are expected tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. More of this is to come this week as daily highs are expected to remain in the 90s with morning lows in the 70s. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected each day through the weekend.
The Post and Courier
August events hosted by Charleston County Parks
Aug. 5 from 7:30 – 11 p.m. Relax and enjoy traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude from Crucial Fiya in the beautiful outdoor setting of James Island County Park. Bring your chair or blanket and rock the night away! Food, beverages, and souvenirs will be available for purchase. Music begins at 8 p.m. Visit ccprc.com or call (843) 795-4386 for more information.
