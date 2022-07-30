Gunstock staff asks delegation to call for Strang's resignation

After reading Alan Hawley’s letter on July 27, about Laconia Police harassing the homeless, I guess Laconia lost its five-star rating on hospitality to the homeless. He is lucky to be living in a country where he is free to move to Concord or Manchester where he says they take better care of the homeless. My mother was homeless during World War II, in a place called Nazi-occupied France. She was in an orphanage, when she turned 15 she was told she was of age and had to leave. They suggested that she go to the homeless camps by the railroad station, they will watch over you. When someone blew up a railroad car, the Gestapo came in and took all the young men in the camp, and shot them. Look what is going on in Ukraine. Laconia Police is five-star in my book.

LACONIA, NH ・ 16 HOURS AGO