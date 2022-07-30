Gunstock staff asks delegation to call for Strang's resignation

www.laconiadailysun.com
Strang out, Conroy in at Gunstock: Delegation takes action at emergency meeting to reopen Gunstock
GILFORD — During the vote to accept the verbal resignation of former Gunstock Area Commissioner David Strang, Rep. Richard Littlefield looked down at the table before him and, his voice relatively quiet but firm, said “yes.”. Littlefield voted to appoint Strang to the GAC in February and in...
Move to stop emergency delegation meeting came too late
GILFORD — A local resident unsuccessfully sought to have a court intervene to stop Monday night’s meeting of the County Delegation. Stephen Peterson filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order on Monday to stop the meeting, called by a majority of members of the 17-member delegation to appoint a new member to the Gunstock Area Commission, as well as to accept the resignation of GAC Commissioner Dr. David Strang.
Gunstock management returns: County Delegation appoints new GAC member, accepts commissioner resignations, including Strang
GILFORD — Denise Conroy was sworn in as the newest member of the Gunstock Area Commission Monday night at 8:16 p.m. Following her appointment, the present members of the Belknap County Delegation voted 9-1 to accept David Strang's resignation. Strang made a verbal commitment to resign during Sunday’s meeting of the GAC. With Strang’s resignation, per a vote made by the commission Sunday, Gunstock’s senior management team was immediately rehired.
Lawyer to county commission: Offer olive branch to settle legal bill
LACONIA — A local attorney is urging the Belknap County Commission to offer to settle the dispute involving payment of $30,000 in legal fees on the County Delegation's behalf so as to avoid the likelihood of mounting legal bills. David Osman suggested to commissioners at their Monday meeting that...
Gunstock Staff To Return If Strang Goes, Delegation Claims Votes to Oust Him
GILFORD – The Gunstock Area Commission voted Sunday to return all staff who resigned July 20 at least for the upcoming Soul Fest and members of the Belknap County Delegation said they have the votes to terminate Dr. David Strang as a proviso for their return as early as Monday.
Gunstock Commission Chair Resigns via Zoom at Emergency Meeting
With Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Peter Ness resigning Friday, and the former management team of Gunstock Mountain Resort indicating they would come back to work immediately if Dr. David Strang also resigns, the remaining two members gave Strang until 5 p.m. to resign and pleaded with legislators and the public to make that happen.
Gunstock Commission Chair Steps Down, Top Management Returns to Resort
The chairman of the Gunstock Area Commission has stepped down, paving the way for the Gunstock Mountain Resort to resume operations. The decision by Dr. David Strang to resign was the culmination of a two-meeting effort to get the resort back up and running after top management stepped down over the commission's unwillingness to work together. The remaining workers voted to suspend operations as they tried to determine a way to move forward.
David Buckman: Start solving problem at Gunstock with a clean slate
What could be more galling, than after the reckless behavior of many on the Belknap County Delegation that put Gunstock at grave risk, to have newly appointed Gunstock Commissioner Doug Lambert, a fellow traveler of Reps. Mike Sylvia and Norm Silber, explain away the crisis with a reference to far right Republican icon, Barry Goldwater, and a folksy tale about his grandchildren. Total rubbish. The damage inflicted on Gunstock has been substantial. Imagine the negative impact on the resort's insurance rates which in significant part are determined by the insurers' confidence in its management. Duh. Doug should Resign now. We should start solving this problem with a clean slate.
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
Strang calls emergency meeting of Gunstock commission for Sunday afternoon, says he won't resign
GILFORD — David Strang has called an emergency public meeting of the Gunstock Area Commission for Sunday, July 31, at 1:30 p.m., to consider a motion to rehire Gunstock Mountain Resort staff, according to the posted agenda. Also on the agenda is a motion to seal the minutes from...
