Garden City Police arrest man on drug, sex offender charges

Post Register
Man arrested following chase in Weiser
WEISER, Idaho (CBS2) — A man is in jail facing several charges following a chase that began in Weiser. Washington County Deputies arrested 50-year-old Joshua Aquino on July 31st. Deputies received a call from a woman saying a man tried to kill her. Deputies identified the suspect and say...
Post Register
Nampa man missing, last seen in swimming in Valley County
VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is looking for 43-year-old Clark Halverson of Nampa. On Sunday, July 31st, the Sheriff's office received a report of a man in the water who needed help. The call came from Highway 55 at Mile Post 89. Valley County...
Post Register
Elmore Sheriff: No traffic deaths, but many citations
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — In a Facebook post, Elmore County Sheriff Mike Hollinshead gave updates on statistics halfway through the 100 deadliest days of summer, and he writes "the statistics are already concerning." Hollingshead writes that 52 people have been killed in traffic accidents statewide since Memorial Day. While...
Post Register
Crews unable to find Lucky Peak drowning victim
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Sheriff's deputies were unable to find a 46-year-old man who was last seen in the water at about 7:00 pm Sunday night. Today, marine patrol deputies used sonar to try and locate his body in the deeper parts of Lucky Peak reservoir, but to no avail.
Post Register
Possible drowning at Lucky Peak
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is searching Lucky Peak. Deputies were told a man in his 40s hit his head on the side of the boat Sunday evening and fell into the water. He hasn't been seen since.
Post Register
Priest River man wins $75,000 playing The Big Spin
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lonnie Dahl is the first jackpot winner of the Lottery’s newest scratch game, The Big Spin on Tuesday. He has become the first Idaho Lottery player to spin the Big Wheel on display at Boise Towne Square since the first part of July. “I...
Post Register
You can help improve Nampa parks
Nampa, Idaho - People in Nampa have a chance to participate in a focus group aimed at improving parks and recreation in the community. The city hired a national consulting firm to help update the master plan for parks and recreation. The master plan will look at existing parks, recreational...
Post Register
Idaho Adventure: family transforms abandoned orchard into U-pick farm
EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — Behind every bouquet of flowers, there is a story to be told. A gardener of any skill level knows beauty doesn’t happen overnight. It takes patience, hard work, research, and lots of learning. For the latest Idaho Adventure, we recently made our way to...
Post Register
Boise's streak of no-rain is over!
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Did you see it today?. Some of you may have seen just a few, but that's better than no rain at all. The National Weather Service says its Boise office saw the first measurable precipitation today since June 12th. Looking at the extended forecast on...
Post Register
Chukars outslug Boise 12-10
Steve Barmakian, Hunter Hisky and Dusty Stroup each knocked in two runs and Brady West had three RBIs as the Chukars held off Boise 12-10 Tuesday night. Stroup and Jose Reyes also homered.
