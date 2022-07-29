Happiness and Mystery in a Pile of Rare Delmarva Boulders by Dennis Forney

Remarkable! A candidate for the Talbot County Council actually introduced herself with a concrete statement about impending development plans. Campaigns are mostly filled with clever (or not so clever) lines that call to mind script writers for Valentine Day cards. Without, I repeat without, statistical research I would guess that “integrity” is the word most often directly or indirectly used to sum up the candidate’s profile. Close seconds might be “represent” (we after-all live in a democracy) and turning to a phrase, “work hard”. Okay the script writers are not so clever.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO