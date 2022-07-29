Happiness and Mystery in a Pile of Rare Delmarva Boulders by Dennis Forney

cambridgespy.org
St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance Set for Sept. 25
Come to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for a day of grand classic motoring, classic wooden speed boats, and casual elegance along the Chesapeake’s Tred Avon River on Sun., Sept. 25 for the 15th Annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance. Presented by Jaguar Land Rover of North America and sponsored...
Qlarant Foundation Awards over $400,000 and Hosts Celebration for 2022 Grantees
On Wednesday July 27, after two years of virtual events, Qlarant Foundation returned to hosting their annual grant awards celebration in person. The Foundation welcomed over 50 grantee representatives, board members, and staff to their Easton corporate headquarters to introduce the non-profit organizations selected to receive grants for the coming year. Each of the grantee organizations is dedicated to providing health and human services to underserved populations.
Plain Talk: Recalling Harry Truman by Al Sikes
Remarkable! A candidate for the Talbot County Council actually introduced herself with a concrete statement about impending development plans. Campaigns are mostly filled with clever (or not so clever) lines that call to mind script writers for Valentine Day cards. Without, I repeat without, statistical research I would guess that “integrity” is the word most often directly or indirectly used to sum up the candidate’s profile. Close seconds might be “represent” (we after-all live in a democracy) and turning to a phrase, “work hard”. Okay the script writers are not so clever.
At the Troika Gallery: Raoul Middleman – A Life Well Painted
‘Raoul Middleman, 1935-2021- A Life Well Painted’ runs through August 29th at Troika Gallery. This comprehensive exhibit mirrors Raoul’s intimate relationship and his provocative and prolific work with the gallery for 25 years. His megawatt personality and encyclopedic knowledge of painting placed him among the finest of American artists. The art world was saddened to learn of his passing last October at the age of 86.
Painting with Fibers – an Introduction to Needle Felting
In this class you will learn to use needle felting techniques to add texture, color and life to your wool “paintings” and take home a beautiful wall hanging. Cost: Member $40 Non member $50 *** plus kit fee: $35.00/kit. Instructor: Monika Karousman. Please call Kathleen at 443-995-1096 to...
Historic Cabinetmakers Home Gets a Facelift
The Talbot County Garden Club (TCGC) recently donated $10,000 towards the restoration of Joseph’s Cottage, the home of Joseph Neall, an 18th century cabinetmaker, on the grounds of the Talbot County Historical Society in Easton. Funds were made possible by the recent, successful Talbot County Tour of the Maryland Home & Garden Pilgrimage, which drew more than 1,000 visitors despite miserable weather.
