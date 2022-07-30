Greene County Unveils Proposed Upgrades To Public Safety Center

www.ksgf.com
New Voting Districts In August Primary
(KTTS News) — The August 2 primary marks the first time voters will have to deal with new district lines for the Missouri House and Senate. You can find out which district you live in by using the Secretary of State’s website tool. You can also find a...
Pools, Cooling Centers Open To Beat The Heat
(KTTS News) — The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is adjusting pool hours and opening cooling centers to help people beat the heat. The entire KTTS listening area is under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Press Release. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Greene...
Springfield Police Looking For Driver In Fatal Pedestrian Crash
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian. Edward Carnell, 57, from Springfield was found laying in the road Saturday night near Madison and Holland. Police found the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver wasn’t around.
Shooting In West Springfield Now A Homicide
(KTTS News) — One man has now died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police heard gunfire coming from the area around the White Oak Gas Station near Scenic and Walnut. Three men with gunshot wounds were later found in a car near Chestnut and College. Jaiden...
