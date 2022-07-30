Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:
5-2-7-3, Fireball: 8
(five, two, seven, three; Fireball: eight)
