‘He would do anything for anybody.’: Family shows their support for cousin fighting brain cancer

BBQ lunch to support the new GiGi’s Playhouse
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GiGi’s Playhouse is making progress with construction in their new location since the fire took their original last year. Tuesday, Capitol Credit Union is hosting a BQQ lunch fundraiser where all proceeds will go to GiGi’s Playhouse. The lunch will go from...
Think Global, Act Local | One Act of Kindness at a Time: A Path Towards Becoming a Steward of the Community.
As we celebrate the great weather and make memorable memories with our beloved ones, I wanted to connect with someone who is a steward of our community:. Allow me to introduce you to Ms Alexa Dixson-Griggs, I am fortunate to have met her in our Professionals of Color committee at the Chamber of Commerce and immediately I was inspired by all she does for our community.
The 17th annual Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off fires up
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo police department is hosting the 17th annual chiefs and sheriffs burger cook-off Tuesday. Cass County sheriff office and Barnesville, Glyndon, Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead police departments prepared one burger each and were judged on looks and taste. This year’s judges includes...
Detroit Lakes Couple given Becker County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes couple has been given the Becker County Outstanding Senior Citizen award. Robert and Dorothy Hoover were given the award during a ceremony at the Becker County Fair. The couple has been actively involved in the local Sons of Norway including awarding scholarships...
Firefighter saves life of 2-year-old found face down in Minnesota lake
A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning in a Minnesota lake Sunday morning by a firefighter who happened to be visiting family in the area. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just before 11 a.m., near the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. Deputies...
Food Drop at Becker County Food Pantry Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Food Pantry will host a food drop, Tuesday. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. residents may visit the Becker County Food Pantry to receive corn, cabbage, cucumbers and other food items. The Becker County Food Pantry asks that you bring your own bag.
Jason Anthony Osborn Found Unharmed In Fargo
KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Police Department thanked to public in their efforts to help locate 48-year-old Jason Anthony Osborn. Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to locate him in Oakes and surrounding agencies according to the police department. The Oakes Police Department thanked the public for their help...
A career in the courts
Longtime Fargo man was court reporter for 53 years. Norman “Norm” E. Mark has spent much of his life in court. But he was never a suspected criminal, a lawyer, or a judge. Norm was a court reporter for 53 years. And sometimes, because he was a freelance court reporter, his job would require traveling across the country and even into other countries.
UPDATE: 4 Fargo Officers On Leave After Suicidal Male With Rifle Is Shot & Killed in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (KVRR) — An investigation is underway after an armed and suicidal male was shot and killed by officers in Mapleton, North Dakota, just west of the FM metro. An anonymous 911 call reported shots fired around 10:30 Monday morning. Another report at the time said a male...
Convicted killer dies from self-inflicted wounds. West Fargo Fire Department issues safety warning. Music icon receives Rough Rider award.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A man convicted of killing four people at a property management firm is dead, what we know about the case. A warning from an area fire department tonight .. about something they found inside an apartment. And a North Dakota music pioneer receives the state's highest honor.
Toddler revived after near drowning at Otter Tail County lake
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
Retired Clay County Sheriff in hospice, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Retired Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has been placed on Hospice care at Sanford. Bergquist’s family says since his retirement in 2019, he has been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. His family says Bergquist is resting comfortably with his family and friends by his...
Quick action saves 2-year-old found face-down in water in Otter Tail County
A 2-year-old boy had a close call on Sunday after his family found him face-down in water on the shore of Sand Lake, north of Pelican Rapids. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, the near-drowning was reported just before 11 a.m. at a lake home where several families had gathered for the weekend. In the late morning, family members realized the boy, whose name was not released, was nowhere to be found. They searched for him inside and outside the residence, and the boy’s father found him in the water near shore.
Teacher positions remain unfilled as school year approaches
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are just a few weeks until students will return back to class for the 2022-23 school year. School districts in the Red River Valley are still working on filling open educator positions in time for the upcoming school year. As of Monday, Fargo...
More people are selling to consignment shops to make extra cash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Rising costs due to inflation are causing many consumers to start finding other ways to make some extra cash. The manager of one local consignment shop says they’ve become inundated with gently used items as more people selling them to make a quick buck.
Off-duty Firefighter Saves two-year-old from Drowning in Otter Tail County Lake
(KNSI) – A family member is being credited with saving a two-year-old’s life after the child was found face down in a lake Sunday morning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says multiple families gathered for the weekend on Sand Lake north of Pelican Rapids. At around 11:00 a.m., family members realized the toddler was nowhere to be found and an all-out search began. The search ended when the boy’s father found him in the water.
ND AG’s office now reviewing Fargo officer deadly shooting
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The case of an early July deadly shooting by a Fargo Police officer is now in the hands of the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office. 28-year-old Shane Netterville was shot on the morning of July 8 after officers were called to the 1500 block of 34th St. S. for three men who appeared to be dead inside of a van in a garage. When officers arrived, court documents say Netterville fled in the van ‘directly towards officers’ and shortly after, 11-year veteran, Adam O’Brien fired his gun. Netterville died hours later at the hospital.
WE Fest Ticketing Issue Creates Last Minute Stress for Concert Goers and WE Fest Staff
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – WE Fest concert goers who haven’t received their tickets needn’t worry. WE Fest says if you have not received your tickets in the mail or via email, they’ll have your tickets at Will Call. WE Fest says over the last several weeks...
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
