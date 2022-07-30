ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

Tazewell Co. sportsman club receives recognition from Glock

By Aynae Simmons
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wfxrtv.com

FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two southwest Virginia schools are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work teachers and students...
RICHMOND, VA
Metro News

Justice helps break ground on new section of Coalfields Expressway

WELCH, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice vowed to residents of McDowell County Monday he would not stop pushing until the Coalfields Expressway is complete. “I want to see it completed and done. It’s not going to be completed to the Virginia line before I’m gone, but honest to God I’m going to leave enough stone so that it will be completed,” said the Governor during a groundbreaking for a 5.12 Mile section of the highway from Welch to state Route 16.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Mass grave at Lewisburg unique among Confederate monuments

LEWISBURG, W.Va.—Of the many historic landmarks in Lewisburg, perhaps none is more remarkable than a cross-shaped Confederate grave on a hill above the city's downtown historic district. In a shady park setting ideally suited to contemplation, the remains of 95 unknown Confederate soldiers lie buried in a mass grave...
LEWISBURG, WV
pcpatriot.com

VHSL alignment proposal has PCHS dropping to Class 3

Pulaski County High School appears headed for a drop from Class 4 athletics to Class 3, under the plan being recommended by the VHSL Alignment Committee. The change in classification would begin with the 2023-24 school year. According to Mike McCall, Director of Communications for the Virginia High School League,...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Building dedication event held for Fruits of Labor Cafe in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–A West Virginia Senator joins local leaders in holding a unique building dedication at a coffee shop in Beckley. The Fruits of Labor Cafe held two special events in Beckley on Monday, August 1, 2022. Senator Shelley Moore Capito and City of Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold joined in to hold a building dedication […]
BECKLEY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Radford Police participate in active threat trainings

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Throughout July, the Radford City Police Department has participated in various active threat training courses. After a month full of active threat training sessions, the department says it will participate in a final week of training beginning Monday, Aug. 1 at Radford High School. Police...
RADFORD, VA
wcyb.com

Power restored in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
BRISTOL, VA
Lootpress

WV lawmaker arrested for driving revoked DUI

WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia House of Delegates member Clifton “Clif” Moore was arrested Monday on a DUI charge. Reports from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department indicate that the arrest was made Monday, August 1, for two counts of driving revoked DUI (2nd offense.) The...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
#Sportsman#Tazewell Co#The Sportsman Club#Triangle Sportsman Club
hotelnewsresource.com

Best Western Plus Beckley Inn Opens in Beckley, West Virginia

Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Beckley Inn, located at 125 Hylton Lane in Beckley, West Virginia. The hotel is owned by Vishnu Patel of V.P. Management and features 88 guestrooms, nine of which are suites. The Best Western Plus Beckley Inn recently...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Powerhouse near Beckley found eligible for national register

RALEIGH, W.Va.—A landmark industrial building near Beckley, West Virginia, has been determined to be eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The former powerhouse for the Raleigh Coal & Coke Company—perhaps best known for the swastika motif that decorates its trim—was found eligible based on its architectural and industrial importance, according to Cody Straley of the State Historic Preservation Office.
BECKLEY, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County law enforcement holds Night Out community events

WISE — August means Night Out time for Wise County residents to get to know their local law enforcement and each other. The Pound Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office will hold separate events as part of National Night Out, a community-building program designed to bring together community residents and law enforcement in a positive environment, according to Pound Crime Prevention Officer Cindy Mullins.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In to host official Grand Opening celebration

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The increasingly popular Starlite Drive-In of Oak Hill may technically have opened its doors some time ago, but that hasn’t stopped the venue from announcing its Grand Opening celebration, set to take place this Saturday. The celebratory event is intended to run through...
OAK HILL, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
WVNS

Traffic delays in Tazewell County due to construction

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays are expected near the Tazewell/Russell County line in both directions due to blasting. Construction is expected to be starting at 3:00 P.M. Drivers and commuters are asked to find an alternate route at that time. Continue to follow 59News for an update on this story.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

FloydFest unveils name and logo for new location

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of people are enjoying FloydFest in its original home before it moves next year. 15,000 people will pack 75 acres in Patrick County over five days. 10-year attendee Lisal Kavati says it’s a big family reunion every year. “There’s so few places on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA

