Tazewell Co. sportsman club receives recognition from Glock

WELCH, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice vowed to residents of McDowell County Monday he would not stop pushing until the Coalfields Expressway is complete. “I want to see it completed and done. It’s not going to be completed to the Virginia line before I’m gone, but honest to God I’m going to leave enough stone so that it will be completed,” said the Governor during a groundbreaking for a 5.12 Mile section of the highway from Welch to state Route 16.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO