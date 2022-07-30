www.13newsnow.com
WAVY News 10
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Portsmouth
PORSTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, police confirmed. According to police, the first man arrived at the hospital around 1:18 a.m. with a life-threatening injury. He later died from his injuries. Police have already identified the victim as 28-year-old Bernard Clack.
Currituck single-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital
A driver in Shawboro was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash.
PPD: Boy hurt after shooting near River Shore Road, suspect vehicle caught on camera
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on July 6, 2022. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a boy hurt on Monday evening. According to police, it happened at 5:54 p.m. near the 4200 block...
13newsnow.com
Traffic Alert: One person dies after car crash in Isle of Wight County
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Isle of Wight County Monday morning. According to a news release, the crash involved two vehicles and happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 17 on the James River Bridge.
Portsmouth Police investigates multiple overnight shootings, one dead
Portsmouth Police is investigating three different shooting incidents that took place throughout the city on the night of August 1, 2022.
Portsmouth police: Two men walk into hospital with gunshot wounds less than an hour apart
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two separate men walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning. According to a tweet, police got a call from a local hospital when 28-year-old Bernard Maurice Clack walked in with a gunshot wound at 1:18 a.m. His injury was considered life-threatening, and he later died.
Chesapeake man arrested in connection to vehicle fires charged for additional incidents
The Chesapeake man who was charged with arson in Stafford County on July 17 is now facing twelve additional charges for six previous incidents.
4 rescued after vehicle crashes into Little Neck Creek near Virginia Beach Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people were rescued after their vehicle crashed into Little Neck Creek near the Oceanfront early Monday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department. The crash happened at the intersection of Pinewood Road and 32nd Street. Crews responded shortly after midnight and saw several...
Driver killed after running out of gas on the James River Bridge
A North Carolina driver was killed after he ran out of gas on the James River Bridge in Isle of Wight County, according to Virginia State Police.
Police searching for man who shot deputy outside of Charles City Dollar General
A man is on the run after shooting a Charles City County sheriff's deputy Monday evening.
Driver killed in Portsmouth crash identified by Virginia State Police
The driver of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Portsmouth on July 15 has been identified by Virginia State Police.
2 people rescued from submerged vehicle at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
The Virginia Beach Fire Department rescued two people from a vehicle submerged in water at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront early Monday morning.
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
Man dies after shooting on Manson Street in Norfolk
A Portsmouth man died after a shooting Sunday night on Manson Street in Norfolk.
Petersburg Police urges public to avoid Ferndale Avenue due to reported ‘incident’
Petersburg Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Ferndale and Elm Street at this time.
Second man arrested in Petersburg shooting that killed 19-year-old Toni Knight
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a Petersburg shooting in early July that took the life of a young woman.
2 sought in string of Virginia Beach vehicle larcenies
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused in several recent larcenies.
Deputy shot by robbery suspect at Dollar General in Charles City County
The search for a person who shot a Charles City County Sheriff's Deputy continued into the night, hours after the Monday evening shooting at the Dollar General in the 10300 block of Courthouse Road.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Raintree Road in Virginia Beach
Police said they're investigating this case as a suicide.
Virginia Beach man who killed ex-girlfriend in front of their kids sentenced
He faces between five and 40 years in prison on the murder charge and up to a year for each delinquency charge. Later Friday afternoon, the jury recommended he serve a 25.5-year sentence.
